Fancy a bite to eat or a tasty tipple at one of Leeds' most prestigious foodie events?

Below is a list of some of the best food festivals coming to Leeds this year and how to get tickets for each event.

Steph Moon cooking at one of the cookery talks at North Leeds Food Festival 2021. Photo: Steve Riding

North Leeds Food Festival

14 May 2022 - 15 May 2022

The North Leeds Food Festival is returning to Roundhay Park in May, with mouth-watering international cuisines, street food, artisan produce, live music and entertainment.

There will also be a live cookery theatre hosted by Leeds Cookery School, providing cookery demos for budding chefs.

North Leeds Food and Drink Festival, Soldiers Field, Roundhay, Leeds. Photo: Steve Riding

Tickets are now available on the North Leeds Food Festival website.

Great British Food Festival

2 June 2022 - 5 June 2022

Harewood House will be transformed into a Leeds foodie paradise in June for the Great British Food Festival.

Enjoy plenty of food, drink, chef demos and an artisan market all weekend, as well as foraging walks and kids entertainment.

The festival is also dog friendly.

Tickets are available from the Great British Food Festival website.

Sausage and Cider Fest

30 April 2022

Explore the Royal Armouries like never before with a plethora of sausages in all different shapes, sizes and flavours, and plenty of cider to wash it down.

Tickets are available from Ticket Tailor.

Great Yorkshire Vegan Market

12 June 2022

The Great Yorkshire Vegan Market takes place at Kirkgate Market in June, with 80 fantastic stalls offering a wide variety of vegan produce, including cakes and chocolate, hot takeaway food and cruelty-free make-up.

The market is open from 10.30am until 4pm.

Tickets are available from Eventbrite.

Ilkley Food Festival

11 June 2022 - 12 June 2022

The Ilkley Food and Drink Festival returns to East Holmes Fields this year for another family-friendly celebration of international influence and local talent, expressed through food, drink and music.

Live chef demos, artisan markets, wellbeing stalls and kids entertainment can all be found on site also.

Tickets are available from The Ilkley Food Festival website.

The Gin and Rum Festival

The UK's largest gin and rum festival comes to Leeds in June, with over 120 of the best liquors on the market present at the event.

New for this year is a tequila bar, bringing a taste of Mexico to the festival at the Royal Armouries.

Tickets are available from All Events.

Belgrave Feast

Every second Saturday of the month

Belgrave Feast prides itself in gathering together the best local street food, art and music for a day of feasting pleasure.