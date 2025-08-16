Leeds legends Kaiser Chiefs announce Bradford Live date for Yorkshire homecoming

Leeds indie legends Kaiser Chiefs never miss a beat when it comes to playing in their beloved Yorkshire.

The I Predict a Riot hitmakers are set to extend their Employment celebrations with a new homecoming date at Bradford Live on Friday, February 13 2026.

It comes hot on the heels of their “biggest” hometown show in Leeds at Temple Newsam just a few months ago to celebrate 20 years since the release of their debut album Employment.

The band, who last played at the park during Leeds Festival 23 years ago, were right at home in the city which inspired hits from the award-winning mix.

They are set to play some of their best-loved classics including Everyday I Love You Less And Less, Oh My God, Never Miss a Beat, and the number one smash hit, Ruby.

The band have also landed eight UK Top Ten albums including the multi-platinum debut album, Employment, and the number ones Yours TrulyAngry Mob, and Education, Education, Education & War.

Front man Ricky Wilson performing with the band at Leeds Festival. | Yorkshire Post Newspapers

Darren Moore, venue director for Bradford Live, said: “We’re excited to welcome Kaiser Chiefs as a major music act to perform at Bradford Live.

“This marks another great step for this historic venue to its rightful place at the heart of live entertainment in Bradford.”

Tickets are set to go on sale at www.bradfordlive.co.uk from 9am on Friday, August 22.

Priority Live members can access an exclusive pre-sale from 9am on Thursday, August 21.

The news comes as Bradford Live gears up for its official opening weekend with Bill Bailey’s Thoughtifier stand-up show on Saturday, August 30, followed by a gala night performance of the Prat Pack starring Bradley Walsh, Brian Conley, Shane Richie, and Joe Pasquale on Sunday.