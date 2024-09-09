This year, intrepid journalist Kate Adie, legendary musician Nile Rodgers and beloved broadcaster Carol Vorderman are among the exciting artists and innovators who will appear as part of the four-day event - and tickets are available online now.
As anticipation continues to build, organisers have announced that one of the main events has been upgraded to a larger venue due to unprecedented demand.
Crucial conversation ‘We’re All Neurodiverse, Ain’t We?’, a nod to the iconic Leeds United chant, will look at how neurodivergence touches every corner of society with a powerhouse panel featuring Christine McGuinness, Ellie Middleton, Dr Alice Siberry, Doddz, and Tumi Sotire.
It comes as more than 80 per cent of tickets are already gone, reflecting the city’s eagerness to engage with some of the most pressing issues of our time.
Among the other standout events is Nile Rodgers’ discussion on ‘The Evolution of Creativity’ and the sold-out Tim Spector chat on gut health ‘Trust Your Gut’.
Festival Director Martin Dickson said: “The overwhelming response to this year’s festival is a testament to the city’s passion for bold, courageous conversations. We’re thrilled to see such high demand, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone to what promises to be our most impactful festival yet.”
Martin, who is also the Director of Brand and Innovation at LeedsBID, added: “We love seeing the city turn a shade of Pink in the run up to the festival as the excitement builds.”
LIFI is brought to the city by LeedsBID, the city’s Business Improvement District, in partnership with Leeds Playhouse, Bruntwood SciTech, SOYO Leeds, The Hoot and Weightmans. The ever-growing festival is one of the major events LeedsBID delivers to enhance and improve the experience of being in Leeds.
James Brining, Artistic Director and CEO of Leeds Playhouse, said: “Hosting LIFI for the second year is a privilege. The festival not only brings some of the world’s most exciting thinkers to Leeds but also creates a space for our community to engage with these ideas in a way that’s unique to this city.”
Here are all of the exciting faces set to make this year’s LIFI, which will run from October 2 to 5, a festival to remember -