This year, intrepid journalist Kate Adie, legendary musician Nile Rodgers and beloved broadcaster Carol Vorderman are among the exciting artists and innovators who will appear as part of the four-day event - and tickets are available online now.

As anticipation continues to build, organisers have announced that one of the main events has been upgraded to a larger venue due to unprecedented demand.

Crucial conversation ‘We’re All Neurodiverse, Ain’t We?’, a nod to the iconic Leeds United chant, will look at how neurodivergence touches every corner of society with a powerhouse panel featuring Christine McGuinness, Ellie Middleton, Dr Alice Siberry, Doddz, and Tumi Sotire.

It comes as more than 80 per cent of tickets are already gone, reflecting the city’s eagerness to engage with some of the most pressing issues of our time.

Among the other standout events is Nile Rodgers’ discussion on ‘The Evolution of Creativity’ and the sold-out Tim Spector chat on gut health ‘Trust Your Gut’.

Festival Director Martin Dickson said: “The overwhelming response to this year’s festival is a testament to the city’s passion for bold, courageous conversations. We’re thrilled to see such high demand, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone to what promises to be our most impactful festival yet.”

Martin, who is also the Director of Brand and Innovation at LeedsBID, added: “We love seeing the city turn a shade of Pink in the run up to the festival as the excitement builds.”

LIFI is brought to the city by LeedsBID, the city’s Business Improvement District, in partnership with Leeds Playhouse, Bruntwood SciTech, SOYO Leeds, The Hoot and Weightmans. The ever-growing festival is one of the major events LeedsBID delivers to enhance and improve the experience of being in Leeds.

James Brining, Artistic Director and CEO of Leeds Playhouse, said: “Hosting LIFI for the second year is a privilege. The festival not only brings some of the world’s most exciting thinkers to Leeds but also creates a space for our community to engage with these ideas in a way that’s unique to this city.”

Here are all of the exciting faces set to make this year’s LIFI, which will run from October 2 to 5, a festival to remember -

1 . Amir Khan Dr Amir Khan is a bestselling author and GP. He is the resident doctor for ITV’s Lorraine and Good Morning Britain. Amir is the first Ambassador for The National Wildlife Trust and The Butterfly Conservation Society, working closely with them to ensure access to green spaces for inner city children. He will appear at the 'Trust Your Gut' talk on October 3. | LeedsBID Photo Sales

2 . BEKA BEKA’s debut single ‘I’ll Be There’ won support from BBC Radio 1, ITV, The Times, Billboard & Notion. Following up with EPs ‘I’ll Be There’ and ‘Your Skin’, she solidified her status as a rising pop star. BEKA is fascinated by the complexities of how heritage and identity shape our experiences. She will appear at 'The evolution of creativity' talk on October 2. | LeedsBID Photo Sales

3 . Carol Vorderman Carol Vorderman MBE was the first woman to speak on Channel 4. After Countdown, Loose Women, and around 10,000 other TV shows, Carol’s new book details her pivot from daytime television’s queen of mental arithmetic to one of the country’s most fearless political activists. She will appear at the 'Sensationalism and stereotypes' talk on October 4. | The Times Magazine News Licensing Photo Sales

4 . Charlotte Armitage Dr Charlotte Armitage has worked as a psychologist and psychotherapist on high-profile TV productions and documentaries. She has worked on productions like Celebrity Big Brother, Made in Chelsea, and Celebs Go Dating. She is also a member of the British Psychological Society media ethics advisory group. She will appear at the 'How is TV distorting our reality?' talk on October 4. | LeedsBID Photo Sales

5 . Chris Sylvester Chris is the Founder of Getting Clean CIC, a project which aims to change the perception of addiction while tackling environmental issues. After being introduced to heroin as a child, Chris spent 25 years battling addiction. His experience of drug misuse is what drives him to help others. He will appear at the 'How do we talk about addiction?' talk on October 2. | LeedsBID Photo Sales

6 . Christine McGuinness Christine McGuinness is a passionate advocate for autism awareness and acceptance. She has raised awareness about the challenges and triumphs of living with autism. Christine is known for her candid discussions about her family’s journey with autism, using her platform to educate. She will appear at the 'We’re all neurodiverse aren’t we?' talk on October 5. | LeedsBID Photo Sales