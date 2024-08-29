Leeds Heritage Open Days 2024: Here's everything you need to know

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Heritage Open Days is back with Leeds set to host more than 100 free events across the city.

The theme of this year’s festival is ‘Routes, Networks and Connections' and will see the return of events from Middleton Railway, Left Bank, Hyde Park Picture House, Temple Newsam as well as newcomers Ahlulbayt Cultural Centre, Leeds Goth Trail and a tour round the recently renovated historic Wagon Hoist in Wellington Place.

The Heritage Open Days movement is celebrating its 30th anniversary with Leeds Civic Trust marking 26 continuous years of coordinating events making the city one of the country’s earliest adopters.

For the festival, Leeds Civic Trust will be unveiling two blue plaques one to celebrate the heritage of Waddingtons and the other for the legendary gig venue ‘The Duchess of York’ where bands such as Nirvana and Oasis played.

Leeds Civic Trust engagement manager Jodie Stott said: “This year we are delighted to see the return of our Heritage Open Days grant scheme. The scheme has been created to support local creative practitioners, freelancers, and speakers to produce FREE creative and historical events for the Leeds community that uncovers Leeds Heritage.

Some of the organisations that have received grants are Swarthmore Education Centre, Left Bank, Otley Courthouse, Ahlulbayt Cultural Centre and many more! This year's festival promises to be a treasure trove of heritage, creativity, and culture!”

Norman Victor Watson, who served as chairman of Waddingtons from 1977 to 1993. | Third Party

Liam Montgomery, Heritage Open Days marketing & projects manager said: “The scale and diversity of Heritage Open Days is just incredible – every year thousands of passionate people help visitors to make doorstep discoveries and connect with history and heritage in every part of England. This year though, it will be extra special as we celebrate three decades worth of stories and all the brilliant people and places that have made it, and continue to make it, all possible!”

Want to find out more?

Visit leedscivictrust.org.uk for more information about Heritage Open Days or to download or view their booklet which details events across our city.

Please make sure to double-check with venues as you may need to register for an event prior to attending.

Further information can be found at: https://www.heritageopendays.org.uk

Leeds Civic Trust promotes the improvements of Leeds in the spheres of planning, architecture, heritage and city amenities and is responsible for the blue plaque scheme in the city.

Since 1987 the Trust has unveiled 180 plaques across the district celebrating people, events and buildings that have made a significant contribution to the city of Leeds