Snoop Dogg to perform at Leeds First Direct Arena: everything you need to know including door times & setlist
Snoop Dogg is set to perform at Leeds First Direct arena next week as part of his rescheduled ‘I Wanna Thank Me’ tour. The tour is taking place three years after its original 2020 date due to the Covid pandemic.
Snoop Dogg is set to headline Leeds First Direct Arena on March 27. The West Coast rap legend rose to fame after being discovered by American rapper and producer Dr Dre in early 1990.
Snoop’s first album, the Dre-produced Doggystyle (1993), climbed its way to the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s hip-hop and Top 200 charts, based in part on the success of the singles Who Am I (What’s My Name)? and Gin and Juice. Snoop continued to make music throughout the noughties, enjoying a big hit in 2004 with the chart-topping single Drop It Like It’s Hot, which sparked several fruitful collaborations with Pharrell Williams.
In May 2017 Snoop dropped his 15th studio album Neva Left. He also released a gospel album titled Bible of Love in March 2018. The acclaimed star also has the distinction of having the most Grammy nominations of any music artist— 17 to date — without having won one.
Here’s everything you need to know about Snoop Dogg’s performance in Leeds
Door opening times for Snoop Dogg at Leeds First Direct Arena
Doors open at 6pm on March 27 for Snoop Dog. The event is scheduled to start at 7.10 pm.
When is Snoop Dogg expected to finish at Leeds First Direct Arena?
The First Direct Arena website states the venue curfew for an evening event is 11pm unless stated differently. They do not list end times for security reasons.
Full set list for Snoop Dogg at Leeds First Direct Arena
A full set list has not been released for Snoop Dogg’s tour in Leeds, but this is his set from Manchester earlier this month which is expected to be similar.
- The Next Episode
- Deep Cover
- Boyz-n-the-Hood (Remix)
- (Eazy‐E cover) (Homage)
- Nuthin’ but a "G" Thang
- B**** Please
- Wiggle
- Big Subwoofer
- Gin and Juice
- Coming Back
- P.I.M.P.
- Ups & Downs
- Signs
- All I Do Is Win
- It Was a Good Day
- Sexual Eruption
- Too Close
- California Love
- Wet (Remix)
- Beautiful
- Lodi Dodi
- Regulate
- Ain’t No Fun (If the Homies Can’t Have None)
- I Wanna F*** You
- Pump Pump
- Snoop’s Upside Ya Head
- Tha Shiznit
- (Smile) Living My Best Life
- Hypnotize
- 2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted
- Jump Around
- Drop It Like It’s Hot
- Who Am I? (What’s My Name?)
- Young, Wild & Free
Who is the support act for Snoop Dogg at Leeds First Direct Arena
According to the Songkick website, Warren G, versatile, Tha Dogg Pound, Obie Trice, D12 and RjMrLA will be support acts for Snoop Dogg in Leeds.
How to get last-minute tickets for Snoop Dogg at Leeds First Direct Arena
Last-minute tickets are available on Ticketmaster for Snoop Dogg in Leeds. At the time of writing, there are standard tickets available from £52 each. There are also premium package tickets available from £85, and luxury packages from £161. Visit the Ticketmaster website for more information.
Full list of UK tour dates for Snoop Dogg
Snoop Dogg’s UK and Ireland 2023 dates are:
March 14 – Belfast, SSE Arena
March 15 – Manchester, AO Arena
March 16 – Glasgow, SEC Hydro
March 21 – London, O2 Arena
March 26 – Dublin, 3Arena
March 27 – Leeds, First Direct Arena.
March 28 - Birmingham Resorts World Arena