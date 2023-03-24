News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead
23 minutes ago Police statement on Elland Road as officers investigate 'security threat'
27 minutes ago Police respond to emergency incident at Elland Road - live updates
56 minutes ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
1 hour ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
3 hours ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters

Snoop Dogg to perform at Leeds First Direct Arena: everything you need to know including door times & setlist

Snoop Dogg is set to perform in Leeds next week - here’s everything you’ll need to know about the show

Chelsie Sewell
By Chelsie Sewell
Published 24th Mar 2023, 11:03 GMT- 2 min read

Snoop Dogg is set to perform at Leeds First Direct arena next week as part of his rescheduled ‘I Wanna Thank Me’ tour. The tour is taking place three years after its original 2020 date due to the Covid pandemic.

Snoop Dogg is set to headline Leeds First Direct Arena on March 27. The West Coast rap legend rose to fame after being discovered by American rapper and producer Dr Dre in early 1990.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Snoop’s first album, the Dre-produced Doggystyle (1993), climbed its way to the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s hip-hop and Top 200 charts, based in part on the success of the singles Who Am I (What’s My Name)? and Gin and Juice.  Snoop continued to make music throughout the noughties, enjoying a big hit in 2004 with the chart-topping single Drop It Like It’s Hot, which sparked several fruitful collaborations with Pharrell Williams.

In May 2017 Snoop dropped his 15th studio album Neva Left. He also released a gospel album titled Bible of Love in March 2018. The acclaimed star also has the distinction of having the most Grammy nominations of any music artist— 17 to date — without having won one.

Here’s everything you need to know about Snoop Dogg’s performance in Leeds

Snoop Dogg will go on stage in Leeds this year
Snoop Dogg will go on stage in Leeds this year
Snoop Dogg will go on stage in Leeds this year
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Door opening times for Snoop Dogg at Leeds First Direct Arena

Doors open at 6pm on March 27 for Snoop Dog. The event is scheduled to start at 7.10 pm.

When is Snoop Dogg expected to finish at Leeds First Direct Arena?

The First Direct Arena website states the venue curfew for an evening event is 11pm unless stated differently. They do not list end times for security reasons.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Full set list for Snoop Dogg at Leeds First Direct Arena

A full set list has not been released for Snoop Dogg’s tour in Leeds, but this is his set from Manchester earlier this month which is expected to be similar.

  • The Next Episode
  • Deep Cover
  • Boyz-n-the-Hood (Remix)
  • (Eazy‐E cover) (Homage)
  • Nuthin’ but a "G" Thang
  • B**** Please
  • Wiggle
  • Big Subwoofer
  • Gin and Juice
  • Coming Back
  • P.I.M.P.
  • Ups & Downs
  • Signs
  • All I Do Is Win
  • It Was a Good Day
  • Sexual Eruption
  • Too Close
  • California Love
  • Wet (Remix)
  • Beautiful
  • Lodi Dodi
  • Regulate
  • Ain’t No Fun (If the Homies Can’t Have None)
  • I Wanna F*** You
  • Pump Pump
  • Snoop’s Upside Ya Head
  • Tha Shiznit
  • (Smile) Living My Best Life
  • Hypnotize
  • 2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted
  • Jump Around
  • Drop It Like It’s Hot
  • Who Am I? (What’s My Name?)
  • Young, Wild & Free

Who is the support act for Snoop Dogg at Leeds First Direct Arena

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

According to the Songkick website, Warren G, versatile, Tha Dogg Pound, Obie Trice, D12 and RjMrLA will be support acts for Snoop Dogg in Leeds.

Snoop Dogg to perform at Leeds First Direct Arena: everything you need to know including door times & setlist
Snoop Dogg to perform at Leeds First Direct Arena: everything you need to know including door times & setlist
Snoop Dogg to perform at Leeds First Direct Arena: everything you need to know including door times & setlist

How to get last-minute tickets for Snoop Dogg at Leeds First Direct Arena

Last-minute tickets are available on Ticketmaster for Snoop Dogg in Leeds. At the time of writing, there are standard tickets available from £52 each. There are also premium package tickets available from £85, and luxury packages from £161. Visit the Ticketmaster website for more information.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Full list of UK tour dates for Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg’s UK and Ireland 2023 dates are:

March 14 – Belfast, SSE Arena

March 15 – Manchester, AO Arena

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

March 16 – Glasgow, SEC Hydro

March 21 – London, O2 Arena

March 26 – Dublin, 3Arena

March 27 – Leeds, First Direct Arena.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

March 28 - Birmingham Resorts World Arena

Leeds First Direct ArenaPandemicAmericanArenaMusicMusiciansConcerts