Travis Scott: Boos heard among Leeds Festival crowd after Friday headliner ends set abruptly after 55 minutes

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 22nd Aug 2025, 23:11 BST
Boos could be heard emanating from the Leeds Festival crowd after Friday night headliner Travis Scott ended his set abruptly.

The Houston-born rapper was billed to perform for an hour and a half to close the Main Stage but left after 55 minutes to bewildered looks among the crowd.

The set had been a lively affair up until that point, with the 34-year-old powering through his back-catalogue as a never-ending supply of fireworks and pyrotechnics lit up Bramham Park.

Travis Scott's headline set at Leeds Festival 2025 was a pyrotechnics-heavy affair.placeholder image
Travis Scott's headline set at Leeds Festival 2025 was a pyrotechnics-heavy affair. | National World

But after so much fanfare, the artist suddenly left the stage, telling the crowd: “I love you so much. Good bye.”

After a member of the crew told the audience that the show was over some boos could be heard breaking out, as you can be heard in the video above.

Sharing their reaction afte was Pedros Marques and Emily Hemsworth, who had bought a day ticket specifically to see the artist and travelled from Lincolnshire.

Pedro said: “I think it’s a bit shocking that he’s just ended it like that. I thought he was going out for an outfit change or something.

“I thought the show was good otherwise but it was just a shame he ended so suddenly.”

Pedro Marques and Emily Hemsworth bought a day ticket specifically to see Travis Scott.placeholder image
Pedro Marques and Emily Hemsworth bought a day ticket specifically to see Travis Scott. | National World

Emily said: “I think it’s disappointing. To keep people waiting so long to see you and then leave early. It’s a bit rude.

“I literally thought they were joking when they said it was over.”

Another weekend camper said: “I thought he had really good energy for a headliner.

“We were expecting an encore because we’d been on SetlistFM. If I had just bought a day ticket for him I’d be raging.”

Others were more forgiving of the rapper, whose shows at Leeds and Reading this weekend are billed as a European Exclusive.

One festival goer who’d bought a day ticket said: “It’s a bit disappointing. I think the show overall was good but some of the songs could have been finished.”

Another said: “I still thought it was proper good so I wasn’t bothered really.”

