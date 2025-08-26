Leeds Festival 2025: I thought I was too old for festival camping – survival tips from 2025
Between us, we’ve seen legends, discovered new favourites and endured the famously unpredictable British weather.
But over the years we’ve shifted from the pop-up tent, cheap booze and nose-curling toilets to a far more civilised setup.
As much as it pains me to admit, we’re officially middle-aged. That means festival life has had to adapt with us – and, thankfully, Leeds Festival has evolved to make the experience more bearable, even for us oldies.
Coping with the festival in your 40s
Back in the day, all we needed was a tent and a crate. Late nights, lie-ins until the gates opened, and four days of chaos before crawling home on Monday.
Now? Preparation is everything. Creaking bones and early bedtimes make creature comforts essential.
Here’s what we dragged to our campsite this year:
- A large tent – standing room essential for ageing backs
- Air mattress – full duvet, pillows and fleece under sheet
- Gas stove – we’re not paying food prices
- Cooler – bacon, milk, eggs, bread, pasta… you get the picture
- Camping chairs – sitting on the floor is a hard no
- Food storage unit – keeps the wildlife away
- Pans and kettle – because everyone needs a brew
- Power banks – phones must stay alive
- Trolley – expensive but worth it
- Food and drink – enough for four days, plus tea bags and a little booze
- Clothes – for every possible weather
- Wellies – obviously
- Plasters – blisters are inevitable
- Wash bag – overflowing, of course
- Towels – yes, you can shower
It took multiple trips from the car, but it was worth it. And while we brought half the house, organisers have also stepped up to make festivals more comfortable, maybe with us nostalgia-driven oldies in mind.
How Leeds Festival is evolving
It’s been fascinating to see Leeds adapt as we’ve aged.
There are now more camping options and better on-site facilities, making the whole experience more enjoyable.
This year Bramham Park had five campsites, including ‘The Garden’ (formerly the ‘quiet camp’) – ideal if you want actual sleep.
Proper toilets, showers, grooming stations and even daily yoga were included, all free to book. We stayed in The Garden, which had 21 toilets and 12 showers. Get there early and you skip the queues; leave it late and you’ll be waiting.
Off-site perks
Alongside the usual camping stalls, a pop-up Co-Op has become a lifesaver in recent years. Stocked with essentials at decent prices, we popped in regularly.
Once outside the campsites, the toilets slip back to the grim norm, but that’s part of the deal. The food stalls, bars, charging points and amusements were as plentiful as ever.
Final word on coping in your 40s
Leeds Festival has upped its game massively, and organisers are already planning to expand campsites for 2026.
Dragging all our gear to The Garden, the furthest site from the arena, was a slog, but the overall experience, beyond the line-up itself, was one of the best we’ve had.
The festival is clearly future-proofing, and it feels like they’re doing it with us in mind.