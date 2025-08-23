The second day of Leeds Festival has seen performances from Red Rum Club, Bloc Party and Alessi Rose so far but the park has been buzzing ahead of American star Chappell Roan’s set later.

The Missouri native will be playing ahead of the main headliner, Hozier, but her show is one of the most anticipated of the weekend.

It comes following a headline show from Travis Scott on Friday that resulted in some booing among the crowd after it came to an abrupt end after 55 minutes.

Check out our photographer Mark Bickerdike’s pictures from the Saturday in the gallery and for all the latest updates follow our live blog.

