Leeds Festival 2025: 19 photos from Saturday as Bramham Park fills with pink hatted Chappell Roan fans

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 23rd Aug 2025, 16:46 BST

Bramham Park became a sea of pink cowboy hats ahead of Chappell Roan’s performance.

The second day of Leeds Festival has seen performances from Red Rum Club, Bloc Party and Alessi Rose so far but the park has been buzzing ahead of American star Chappell Roan’s set later.

The Missouri native will be playing ahead of the main headliner, Hozier, but her show is one of the most anticipated of the weekend.

Sign up to the Yorkshire Evening Post’s new WhatsApp channel for breaking news in Leeds

It comes following a headline show from Travis Scott on Friday that resulted in some booing among the crowd after it came to an abrupt end after 55 minutes.

Check out our photographer Mark Bickerdike’s pictures from the Saturday in the gallery and for all the latest updates follow our live blog.

Cowboy hats and glitter were everywhere for the Saturday of Leeds Festival.

1. Pink Pony Club

Cowboy hats and glitter were everywhere for the Saturday of Leeds Festival. | Mark Bickerdike Photography

Photo Sales
The Saturday at Leeds Festival has so far seen performances from Red Rum Club and Alessi Rose.

2. Leeds Festival 2025

The Saturday at Leeds Festival has so far seen performances from Red Rum Club and Alessi Rose. | Mark Bickerdike Photography

Photo Sales
The park filled up from the word go with fans of American star Chappell Roan.

3. Mid Western Princess

The park filled up from the word go with fans of American star Chappell Roan. | The Royston Club on Main Stage.

Photo Sales
Fans at the Main Stage for Alessi Rose

4. Fans

Fans at the Main Stage for Alessi Rose | The Royston Club on Main Stage.

Photo Sales
Crowds get into the spirit for day two.

5. Arms up!

Crowds get into the spirit for day two. | The Royston Club on Main Stage.

Photo Sales
Alessi Rose on the Main Stage.

6. Alessi Rose

Alessi Rose on the Main Stage. | Mark Bickerdike

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds Festival
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice