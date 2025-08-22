Leeds Festival 2025: 18 photos as crowds get into the spirit for the first day of the Bramham Park event

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 22nd Aug 2025, 17:15 BST

It’s been an electric start to Leeds Festival 2025.

There’s been no shortage of great acts to catch as the annual event has got underway at Bramham Park with its standard share of dancing, mosh pits and arm waving.

The Friday night will be headlined by American rapper Travis Scott but the event has already seen lively sets from the likes of Waterparks, Del Water Gap and Nell Mescal, who pulled a large crowd to the Festival Republic Stage.

The rest of the festival will see hotly-anticipated headline sets from Chappell Roan, Hozier, Bring Me The Horizon and Limp Bizkit with some surprises also expected. Follow our live blog for all of the latest updates.

Photographer Mark Bickerdike has been in the heart of the action and captured the below pictures as the festival got into gear.

Birthday celebrations were held at this year's Leeds Festival.

1. Happy birthday!

Birthday celebrations were held at this year's Leeds Festival. | Mark Bickerdike Photography

Festival goers are always sure to get your steps in as they head from stage to stage.

2. Stage to stage

Festival goers are always sure to get your steps in as they head from stage to stage. | Mark Bickerdike Photography

Friday night will see the Main Stage headlined by Travis Scott and D-Block Europe.

3. Leeds Festival

Friday night will see the Main Stage headlined by Travis Scott and D-Block Europe. | Mark Bickerdike Photography

Spirits were high as Leeds Festival got into action on Friday.

4. Happy days

Spirits were high as Leeds Festival got into action on Friday. | Mark Bickerdike Photography

Festival goers were in good spirits for the first day.

5. Strike a pose

Festival goers were in good spirits for the first day. | Mark Bickerdike Photography

There were some spots of rain during the first day of Leeds Festival.

6. Leeds Festival

There were some spots of rain during the first day of Leeds Festival. | Mark Bickerdike Photography

