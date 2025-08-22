There’s been no shortage of great acts to catch as the annual event has got underway at Bramham Park with its standard share of dancing, mosh pits and arm waving.

The Friday night will be headlined by American rapper Travis Scott but the event has already seen lively sets from the likes of Waterparks, Del Water Gap and Nell Mescal, who pulled a large crowd to the Festival Republic Stage.

The rest of the festival will see hotly-anticipated headline sets from Chappell Roan, Hozier, Bring Me The Horizon and Limp Bizkit with some surprises also expected. Follow our live blog for all of the latest updates.

Photographer Mark Bickerdike has been in the heart of the action and captured the below pictures as the festival got into gear.

