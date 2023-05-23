The Leeds Big Screen in Millennium Square has been upgraded to a brand new 23 square metre, fine pitch LED display, that has already been made the most of for the King’s Coronation and the Eurovision Song Contest.

Commissioned by Leeds City Council and installed by ADI, the brand new canvas replaces the old Big Screen which was installed over a decade ago and is designed to deliver “exceptional image quality for motion graphics and creative content”.

The refresh provides the bustling city centre destination with an improved digital-out-of-home (DOOH) platform to be used by brands and promote the entertainment programme held within the public realm space, which includes its forthcoming ‘Summer Series’ programme of live music performances featuring the likes of Kasabian, McFly, Bastille, Nile Rodgers ft CHIC and many more.

Since the new screen went live at the end of April, the Millennium Square has already played host to a King’s Coronation screening and a Eurovision Fan Zone

Commenting on the project, Leeds City Council’s Events Manager Craig Shackleton said: “The upgrade of the Big Screen in Millennium Square has been fantastic.

"This investment, with funding support from WYCA (West Yorkshire Combined Authority) made available to cities towards the staging of the Coronation and Eurovision 2023 screening events, represents a significant shift in picture quality and supporting technology, and providing a greater opportunity to create and share new and unforgettable visual experiences with our visitors and audiences.”

ADI’s Head of Sales (Bespoke & Creative) Drew Burrow, added: “This exciting digital facelift will help drive footfall, dwell time and engagement for Millennium Square and play a crucial role in bringing events to life within the space. The combination of a high-res screen and integrated audio system can offer many benefits for this unique destination. It was ADI’s ability to manufacture, install and manage digital platforms that made us the ideal partner to execute this project, and we are delighted to be a part of the venues exciting future.”