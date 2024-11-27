A Leeds singer songwriter who appeared on The Voice is set to host his album launch this weekend.

Curtis Thewlis, better known by his stage name Kuill, will host his album release party at Leeds Conservatoire this Saturday (November 30).

Independently released, the Leeds artist’s sophomore album Fragile Creatures reached a peak of 31 on the Official UK album charts.

It comes after his appearances on singing reality competition The Voice where the dad-of-one was mentored by Welsh great Sir Tom Jones.

Curtis has written and released a set of new songs under the name 'Kuill'

Kuill is also asking everyone who attends the sold-out gig to donate a gift or cash to Hit Radio West Yorkshire’s ‘Mission Christmas’ campaign, which is the largest Christmas toy appeal in the UK.

The Yorkshire Evening Post-backed initiative encourages people to buy one extra gift to spread the Christmas cheer to thousands of disadvantaged kids across the region.

In 2023, ‘Mission Christmas’ collected £17.4 million in gifts and cash donations, which was used to make sure that 312,063 children and young people across the UK had presents to open on Christmas Day.

Locally, this meant that 16,002 children were able to open a gift on the big day.

This album release party follows Kuill’s recent appearance at the highly-anticipated England vs South Africa at Twickenham on Saturday (November 16), where he sang the national anthem.

Sharing the achievement on his social media platforms, Kuill said: “Absolutely buzzing this morning. Very overwhelming experience but super super proud today. A moment for me to hold on to! Thank you @englandrugby.”

Find out more information about Kuill via the official website and support Mission Christmas by donating here.