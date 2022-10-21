November 5 is fast approaching and with it comes Guy Fawkes Night bonfires and firework displays taking place around Leeds. Due to the cost of living crisis, Leeds City Council announced that they are cancelling all six of this year’s official bonfire events, including the bonfire in Roundhay Park, to keep costs down.

Bonfire night, or Guy Fawkes Day, is celebrated yearly in order to commemorate the failed Gunpowder Plot of 1605 - a plan by a group of Catholics to blow up the Houses of Parliament in London, as a direct action against King James I for refusing to grant greater tolerance for the faith in England.

The failed plot was led by Robert Catesby, and aimed to kill the king and members of parliament in order to reestablish Catholic rule in England. The plot failed after the conspirators were betrayed, and Guy Fawkes, who the day now has become synonymous with, was captured and executed. November 5th is now celebrated yearly with bonfires and fireworks. Straw effigies of Guy Fawkes are also sometimes tossed into the fire.

Despite the official Leeds city council celebration being cancelled, there are still a few alternative bonfires and firework displays going on in and around the city on Guy Fawkes Night. Here are three of them.

Leeds Guy Fawkes Night events 2022

West Park Leeds RUFC Bonfire & Fireworks Display

When: 6pm - 9pm

Where: The Sycamores, Bramhope, Leeds LS16 9JR

Price: Adults £8, children £4

Hosted by West Park Leeds RUFC, the event will have food stalls and an outside bar. The event starts at 6pm and the bonfire is lit at 6.30pm. The firework display will take place at 7.15pm.

You can buy tickets via the Eventbrite website .

Yeadon Cricket Club Bonfire & Fireworks Display 2022

When: 6pm - 9pm

Where: High St, Yeadon, Leeds LS19 7TA

Price: Early Bird £6 (Family of four £22), general admission £8 (Family of four £28)

Yeadon Cricket Club Bonfire Night will offer music, food, bars and rides. The bonfire is lit between 6pm and 6.30pm and the fireworks start around 7.30pm.

You can buy tickets to the event at the Eventbrite website .

Roundhegians Fireworks Night 2022

When: 6pm - 8.30pm

Where: The Memorial Ground, Chelwood Drive, Leeds LS8 2AT

Price: Adults £5, children £3

Roundhegians RFC are hosting a family-friendly Firework Night in Roundhay and will be offering food and drinks.