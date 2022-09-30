Leeds City Council cancels 2022 bonfire and fireworks events

Council chiefs say the decision has been taken due to significant budget pressures faced by the authority and the current cost of living pressures on local residents which are having a significant impact on the council’s demand for services and support.

In addition, they point to an increase in the cost of electricity, gas and fuel and given the costs associated with restarting bonfires this year would be in excess of £200,000, they say the decision to cancel the displays has been taken due to the need to identify any non-essential spend.

Leeds City Council’s Safer Strong Communities Team are to work closely with partners in areas across the city to mitigate any potential negative impact of fireworks and associated anti-social behaviour in the run up to and on Bonfire Night. This work will be focussed in those areas that are known to have experienced anti-social behaviour around bonfire night in previous years.

Councillor Salma Arif, Leeds City Council’s executive member for public health and active lifestyles, said: “It is obviously very disappointing for residents that bonfire and firework events cannot restart this year, however the council must work hard on cutting all non-essential spend in the current financial climate.

“We certainly did not take this decision lightly, and we know that this news will come as a real disappointment to many people, and this disappointment is something that we share.”