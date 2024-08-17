Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Black Music Festival is back for another day of celebrating the “power of music and community”.

The festival, a family-friendly open air concert, takes place at Potternewton Park on August Bank Holiday Sunday each year.

It began in 1985 as the Leeds Reggae concert to complement the Leeds West Indian Carnival, which takes place the next day.

Artists from a wide range of genres including reggae, R&B and hip-hop perform on three stages in what is claimed to be “Europe's biggest free open-air reggae concert”.

Here’s everything you need to know as the popular music festival returns to Leeds.

Leeds Black Music Festival returns to Potternewton Park, Chapeltown on August 25.

When is the Black Music Festival?

The Black Music Festival takes place annually on August Bank Holiday Sunday. This year, it falls on August 25.

Where is the Black Music Festival held?

The Black Music Festival is held at Potternewton Park, Chapeltown.

When does the Black Music Festival start and end?

The Black Music Festival starts at 2pm and ends at 8pm.

Who is hosting the Black Music Festival?

Sanchez Payne and Marvina Eseoghene Newton will be hosting the Black Music Festival this year.

Which artists and DJs will be performing at the Black Music Festival 2024?

Music lovers can expect a range of local, national, and international artists at this year’s event. The festival has announced the following artists to be performing:

Luciano

Nadia Rose

Kelly Le Roc

Teddy Dan

Wohdee

General Levy

Seanie B

Music House Gospel Choir

Sensation Sound and DJ Laundry

Sistah Joyce

Hypa Crew

Isaac Malibu

Lickz

Puto

Do I need to buy a ticket to the Black Music Festival?

The Black Music Festival is a free event to attend. Find out more information about the day via the official social media channels.