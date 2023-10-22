Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled

Twenty-eight fantastic photos from today's Leeds Abbey Dash

Thousands of runners laced up their trainers and competed in the 2023 Leeds Abbey Dash this morning.
By Nick Frame
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 16:30 BST

The race, in aid of Age UK, is now in it’s 15th year and sees competitors completing a 10km route around the city.

Beginning on The Headrow outside the Town Hall, runners plodded up to Westgate, Kirkstall Road, Commercial Road and Abbey Road to Kirkstall Abbey, before returning to The Headrow and finishing at Leeds Art Gallery.

The junior 2km race followed the same route at the 10k and turned back around at the one-km mark. Fourteen-year-old Jacob Palmer was first across the line in the junior race, with Baldvin Magusson winning the main race.

The runners striving for the front of the Leeds Abbey Dash 2023. (pic by Steve Riding)

1. Leeds Abbey Dash 2023

The runners striving for the front of the Leeds Abbey Dash 2023. (pic by Steve Riding) Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Runners get going in the 10km run to the Abbey and back. (pic by Steve Riding)

2. Leeds Abbey Dash 2023

Runners get going in the 10km run to the Abbey and back. (pic by Steve Riding) Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Jacob Palmer (yellow shirt) first in the junior race and leading from the start. (pic by Steve Riding)

3. Leeds Abbey Dash 2023

Jacob Palmer (yellow shirt) first in the junior race and leading from the start. (pic by Steve Riding) Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
The race is now in its 15th year and helps raise money for Age UK. (pic by Steve Riding)

4. Leeds Abbey Dash 2023

The race is now in its 15th year and helps raise money for Age UK. (pic by Steve Riding) Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Kirkstall AbbeyKirkstall RoadTown HallAge UK