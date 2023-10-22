Thousands of runners laced up their trainers and competed in the 2023 Leeds Abbey Dash this morning.

The race, in aid of Age UK, is now in it’s 15th year and sees competitors completing a 10km route around the city.

Beginning on The Headrow outside the Town Hall, runners plodded up to Westgate, Kirkstall Road, Commercial Road and Abbey Road to Kirkstall Abbey, before returning to The Headrow and finishing at Leeds Art Gallery.

The junior 2km race followed the same route at the 10k and turned back around at the one-km mark. Fourteen-year-old Jacob Palmer was first across the line in the junior race, with Baldvin Magusson winning the main race.

Leeds Abbey Dash 2023 The runners striving for the front of the Leeds Abbey Dash 2023. (pic by Steve Riding)

Leeds Abbey Dash 2023 Runners get going in the 10km run to the Abbey and back. (pic by Steve Riding)

Leeds Abbey Dash 2023 Jacob Palmer (yellow shirt) first in the junior race and leading from the start. (pic by Steve Riding)