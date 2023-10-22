The Leeds Abbey Dash 10k is back this weekend with hundreds of runners set to take on the charity run for Age UK.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Runners making their way through Leeds will be supporting vital work as the run returns for the 15th time.

Age UK - a leading charity for older people - said the money raised from the event will go towards Age UK’s national Advice Line and Telephone Friendship Service, as well as local support and friendship services in Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Entries are closed so if you decide at the last minute you want to take on the run, you’re out of luck.

Most Popular

Leeds Abbey Dash for the Age UK is set to return to the city this Sunday. Picture by Steve Riding

Here is everything you need to know about the Leeds Abbey Dash 10k 2023:

When is the Leeds Abbey Dash 10k?

The Age UK charity run takes place on Sunday, October 22 starting at 9.30am. It is recommended to arrive in good time before the start.

Registration, baggage facilities, information and toilets will be available at Millennium Square.

Leeds Abbey Dash 10k timetable

7.45am Information and baggage tents open

9.00am Elite wheelchair race starts

9.00am Warm-up in Millennium Square

9.05am Leeds Abbey Dash Junior 2k starts

9.15am Junior runners arrive at finish line

9.30am Leeds Abbey Dash 10k for Age UK starts

12.30 Roads will start to re-open

Starting point and route

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds Abbey Dash 10k route is as follows: The Headrow (outside the Town Hall), Westgate, A65 Kirkstall Road, A65 Commercial Road and A65 Abbey Road to Kirkstall Abbey.

Return via A65 to Kirkstall Road fire station then West Street, Westgate and The Headrow to Leeds Art Gallery.

The Junior 2k follows the same route at the 10k and turns back around at the 1 kilometre mark.

Leeds Abbey Dash 10k road closures and bus diversions

To keep runners and drivers safe, a number of road closures and bus diversions will be in place during the race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bus services 1, 4, 4F, 5A, 14, 15, 16, 16A, 19, 19A, 33, 34, 42, 49, 50, 50A, 55C, 60, 72, 75, 91, 508, 871, 875, 876, A1, X6, and X99 are all due to be affected until around 2pm.