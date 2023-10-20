The Abbey Dash will once again return to Leeds this weekend, with thousands of runners taking to the streets.

Runners will set off from Millennium Square towards Westgate before making their way down Kirkstall Road, enjoying a scene loop round Kirkstall Abbey, then running back into the city centre. The popular charity fundraiser for Age UK will begin at 9.30am on Sunday (October 22) and there will be a number of rolling road closures in place.

The route for the event is as follows: The Headrow (outside the Town Hall), Westgate, A65 Kirkstall Road, A65 Commercial Road and A65 Abbey Road to Kirkstall Abbey. Return via A65 to Kirkstall Road fire station then West Street, Westgate and The Headrow to Leeds Art Gallery.

Bus services 1, 4, 4F, 5A, 14, 15, 16, 16A, 19, 19A, 33, 34, 42, 49, 50, 50A, 55C, 60, 72, 75, 91, 508, 871, 875, 876, A1, X6, and X99 are all due to be affected until approximately 2pm.

The Abbey Dash runners will once again take to the streets of Leeds this weekend. Picture: Steve Riding

1 Headingley – BeestonTowards BeestonA normal route to Albion Street then then via The Headrow, Vicar Lane, New Market Street, Duncan Street, Boar Lane using stop Trinity O, Mill Hill to resume a resume a normal route at Neville Street.Misses: City Square GCatch from: Merrion M, Trinity O, Station E

Towards HeadingleyA normal route to Victoria Road then via Great Wilson Street, Meadow Lane, Lower Briggate using stop Trinity K then via Duncan Street, New Market Street, Vicar Ln, The Headrow using stop Headrow E to resume a normal route at Albion Street as normal route.Misses: City Square ECatch from: Southbank G, Trinity K, Headrow E & L, Merrion B

4, 4F Pudsey – Tong Road – City Centre – Harehills – Seacroft, Bus Station.Towards SeacroftA normal route to Armley Gyratory then via Wortley Lane, Spence Lane, Whitehall Road, Thirsk Row, Wellington Street to resume normal route at King Street.Misses: Wellington G & I.Catch from: City Square A, Trinity R, Corn Exchange G, Cultural B & D.

Towards Pudsey – A normal route and stops during the event.

5A Halton Moor – Leeds General InfirmaryTowards Leeds General InfirmaryServices will terminate at Infirmary Street, Stop City Square E.

Towards Halton MoorStarting from Park Row, City Square I then to resume a normal route.Misses: Leeds General Infirmary (A&E) Civic G, H & S, Headrow NCatch from: City Square I, Corn Exchange H, Cultural B & D.

14 Leeds – Bramley – PudseyTowards LeedsA normal route Stanningley Road then via Armley Road, Canal Street to Armley Gyratory then via Wortley Lane, Spence Lane, Whitehall Road, Thirsk Row, Wellington Street, King Street, East Parade, South Parade to Park Row.Misses: Civic N & M. All stops between Armley and City Centre.

Towards PudseyA normal route to Wellington Street then via Wellington Road to Armley Gyratory, Canal Street, Armley Road to resume a normal route at Stanningley.Misses: All stops between City Centre and Armley.Catch from: City Square F, Wellington Q, C & E.

15 Leeds – Armley – Old FarnleyTowards LeedsA normal route to Armley Gyratory then via Wortley Lane, Spence Lane Whitehall Road, Thirsk Row, Wellington Street, King Street, East Parade, South Parade terminating at Park Row, Stop City Square F.Misses: Civic N & M.

Towards Old FarnleyStarting from Park Row, City Square F then to resume a normal route.

16 16A Pudsey – Farsley – Bramley – Armley – City Centre – St James Hospital – Harehills – Seacroft – WhinmoorTowards WhinmoorA normal route to Armley Gyratory then via Wortley Lane, Spence Lane, Whitehall Road, Thirsk Row, Wellington Street to resume normal route at King Street.Misses: Wellington G & I.Catch from: City Square A, Trinity R, Corn Exchange G, Cultural B & D.

Towards Pudsey – A normal route and stops during the event.

19 19A Ireland Wood / Tinshill – Cardigan Road – City Centre – York Road – East GarforthTowards GarforthA normal route to Park Lane then via Hanover Way, Clarendon Road, Woodhouse Lane, Albion Street, The Headrow, Vicar Lane using stop Victoria P then via New York Street to resume a normal route.Misses to Garforth: Civic N & M, City Square I, Corn Exchange HCatch from: Victoria P, Cultural A & D.

Towards Burley RoadA normal route to York Street then St Peter’s Street, Eastgate, using Victoria H, The Headrow, Albion Street, Woodhouse Lane, and Clarendon Road then Burley Road to resume a normal route.Misses: Cultural H, Corn Exchange I, Station B & Civic OCatch from Cultural E, Victoria H

33 34 Otley – Guiseley – Yeadon – Kirkstall – LeedsTowards GuiseleyA normal route to The Headrow then via Albion Street, Woodhouse Lane and Clarendon Road to Burley Road, Morris Lane and Abbey Walk to Abbey Road to resume a normal route.Misses: City Square F Wellington Q & D. All stops between City Centre and Kirkstall Abbey.Catch from: Bus Station, The Headrow B. Observing all stops between Clarendon Road and Abbey Walk.

Towards LeedsA normal route to Kirkstall Abbey then via Abbey Walk, Morris Lane, Burley Road, Clarendon Road, Woodhouse Lane, Merrion Street, Albion Street, The Headrow to bus station.Misses: All stops between Abbey Walk and Leeds Bus Station.

42 Old Farnley – Wortley – City Centre – St James Hospital – Harehills – Gipton – OakwoodTowards OakwoodA normal route to Armley Gyratory then via Wortley Lane, Spence Lane, Whitehall Road, Thirsk Row, Wellington Street to King Street then via Infirmary Street, Boar Lane, Duncan Street, Vicar Lane to resume a normal route at Eastgate.Misses: Wellington Bridge, Wellington F & H, Civic K, Headrow GCatch from: Wellington J & Victoria C.

Towards Old FarnleyA normal route to Vicar Lane then via Vicar Lane using Victoria P, New Market Street, Duncan Street, Boar Lane, City Square to resume a normal route at Infirmary Street.Misses: Headrow D & ACatch from: Wellington Q, C & D, Wellington Bridge.

49 Bramley – Kirkstall – Burley Road – City Centre – St James Hospital – Seacroft, Monkswood GateTowards BramleyService operating between Monkswood Gate and the City Centre only until 1400 apx.The first Journey from Monkswood to operate full route to Bramley is at 1327.

Towards SeacroftStarting at York Street Cultural C to resume a normal route.The first journeys to operate full route from Bramley to Monkswood Gate is at 1345.Misses: Civic N, Headrow J & GCatch from: Cultural C & D

50 50A Horsforth – Kirkstall – Burley Road – City Centre – St James Hospital – Seacroft, Bus StationTowards HorsforthA normal route to The Headrow then via Albion Street, Woodhouse Lane, Clarendon Road to resume a normal route at Park Lane.Misses: Civic P & OCatch from: Cultural E, Victoria G, Headrow C.

Towards SeacroftA normal route to Park Lane then via Hanover Way, Clarendon Road, Woodhouse Lane, Merrion Street, Albion Street to resume a normal The Headrow.Misses: Civic N, Headrow JCatch from: Cultural C & D, Headrow G

55C Leeds – Holbeck – Cottingley – ParkwoodTowards LeedsA normal service to King Street then via East Parade, South Parade to resume normal route at Park Row.Misses: Civic LTowards HolbeckStarting from Park Row, City Square G then a normal route towards Holbeck.

60 Leeds – Kirkstall – Greengates – Shipley – Bingley – KeighleyTowards KeighleyStarting from the bus station then via St Peter’s Street, Duke Street, Marsh L to the inner Ring Road then then non-stop via Armley Gyratory, Armley Road, Stanningley Road, Armley Ridge Road, Amen Corner, Whyther Lane, Kirkstall Bridge to resume a normal route at Leeds and Bradford Road.Misses: Headrow B, City Square F, Wellington Q & E. All stops between Leeds City Centre and Leeds & Bradford Road.Catch from: Bus Station.

Towards LeedsA normal route to Leeds and Bradford Road, then non-stop via Wyther Lane, Amen Corner, Armley Ridge Road, Stanningley Road, Armley Road, Armley Gyratory, Inner Ring Road exiting New York Road, Eastgate, St Pater’s Street into Leeds BusMisses: All stops between Leeds and Bradford Road and Leeds Bus Station.

72 Leeds – Stanningley – BradfordTowards LeedsA normal route to Armley Gyratory then via Inner Ring Road exiting onto New York Road, Eastgate, St Peter’s Street to Bus Station.

Towards BradfordStarting from Leeds bus station via St Peters Street, Duke Street, Marsh Lane to the Inner Ring Road to resume a normal route at Armley Gyratory.Misses: Headrow D Civic Q & O, Wellington BridgeCatch from: Bus Station

75 Leeds – Holbeck – MiddletonTowards LeedsA normal service to King Street then via East Parade, South Parade to resume normal route at Park Row.

Towards HolbeckA normal route towards Holbeck.

91 Pudsey – Bramley – Headingley – Chapel Allerton – Harehills – Halton MoorService Suspended during the event until 1400 apx.The first journeys to operate a full route will be:

Pudsey Bus Station, stand E towards Halton Moor @1333

Bramley Bus Station, stand B towards Pudsey @1308

Bramley Bus Station, stand D towards Halton Moor @1345

Bus Stop 45024987 at Halton Moor towards Pudsey @1324

508 Leeds – Armley – Thornbury – Odsal – Shelf – HalifaxTowards LeedsA normal route to Armley Gyratory then via Inner Ring Road exiting onto New York Road, Eastgate, St Peter’s Street to Bus Station.

Towards HalifaxStarting from Leeds bus station then via St Peters Street, Duke Street, Marsh Lane to the Inner Ring Road to resume a normal route at Armley Gyratory.Catch from: Leeds Bus Station

DalesBus 874 Wetherby – Leeds – Otley – Ilkley – Grassington – BuckdenTowards BuckdenA normal route to Leeds City Bus Station then via Eastgate, Headrow, Albion Street and Woodhouse Lane to Leeds University.Misses: Station BCatch from: Bus Station

DalesBus 875 York – Leeds – Horsforth – Ilkley – Grassington – Buckden – HawesTowards HawesA normal route Leeds City Bus Station then via Eastgate, The Headrow, Albion Street, Woodhouse Lane, Headingley Lane, Kirkstall Lane, Morris Lane, Abbey Walk to resume a normal route.Misses: Station BCatch from: Bus Station

DalesBus 876 York – Leeds – Otley – Ilkley – GrassingtonTowards GrassingtonA normal route to Leeds City Bus Station then via Eastgate, Headrow, Albion Street and Woodhouse Lane to Leeds University.Misses: Trinity PCatch from: Bus Station

A1 Leeds – Kirkstall – Rawdon – Leeds & Bradford AirportTowards AirportStarting from Leeds Bus Station then via St Peter’s Street, Duke Street, Marsh Lane to the Inner Ring Road, Armley Gyratory, Canal Street, Armley Road, Stanningley Road Stanningley Bypass, Ring Road to normal Route at Horsforth RoundaboutMisses: Trinity N, Station B, Wellington Q & D - All stops between Leeds Bus Station & Horsforth Roundabout.Catch from: Bus Station

Towards LeedsA normal route to Horsforth Roundabout then via Ring Road Farsley to Stanningley Bypass, Stanningley Road, Armley Road, Canal Street to Armley Gyratory, Inner Ring Road, New York Street, Eastgate, St Peter’s Street to Leeds Bus Station.Misses: All stops between Horsforth Roundabout and Leeds Bus Station.

X6 Leeds – Bradford Limited StopTowards LeedsA normal route to Armley Gyratory then via Inner Ring Road exiting onto New York Road, Eastgate, St Peter’s Street to Bus Station.Towards BradfordStarting from Leeds bus station via St Peters Street, Duke Street, Marsh Lane to the Inner Ring Road to resume a normal route at Armley Gyratory.Misses: Headrow D, Civic QCatch from: Bus Station

X99 Leeds -Weatherby - Deighton BarTowards WeatherbyServices starting from Eastgate Victoria A.Misses: Station DCatch from: Victoria A