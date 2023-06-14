Leeds 10k race is returning to the city this weekend with the aim to raise thousands of pounds for charity. Runners from across Leeds will gather on Sunday (June 18) as they gear up for a gruelling route around the city.

Starting at the Parkinson Steps at the University of Leeds, the route takes runners through the vibrant streets of Headingley and into the leafy streets of Meanwood before winding back past the First Direct Arena and finishing outside Leeds Art Gallery on The Headrow. On the same day, The Clarion Leeds 10K Team Challenge will sit alongside the main event of the day and will see teams of colleagues or friends battle it out to be crowned Team Challenge Champions.

Leeds City Council has partnered with not-for-profit events company, Run For All to organise the popular road run event. Participants in both events are encouraged to choose to fundraise for a charity of choice or use the event as a chance to bring their team together in a shared challenge.

Mike Tomlinson, CEO of Run For All said: “As ever, we are delighted to be hosting the Leeds 10K and Team Challenge in our home city of Leeds. Over the years, it has been fantastic to see the event become one of the region’s most loved 10Ks, as well as a highlight in the city’s sporting calendar year on year.

“Both events are set to highlight the incredible communities within the heart of Leeds and as always it will be our mission to facilitate an event that removes barriers to participation while embracing the community within Leeds and the surrounding area.”

Leeds Run For All 10k is back next year

The race will also see Rob Burrow MBE take on the Leeds Arena Group Min and Junior run together with his family. The rugby legend recently saw the enormous success of the first ever Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon in May.

We have rounded up everything you need to know about race day.

How to sign up for the Leeds 10k race

Entries are now open to secure your spot in the race. Visit the Run For All website to book and view the route. For team challenge entries, teams are encouraged to email [email protected]

General entry for the race costs £24 per person or £22 if you’re a UK Athletics Club Member.

Leeds 10k road closures & times

Albion Street, The Headrow to Great George Street - 08:00 to 11:45

Blenheim Terrace, The whole (From Blackman Lane) - 04:00 to 12:00

Calverley Street, South Parade to Great George Street - 04:00 to 15:00

Cavendish Road, The whole - 04:00 to 12:00

Clarendon Road, Woodhouse Lane to Woodsley Road - 08:00 to 10:00

Cookridge Street, Great George Street to Portland Gate - 08:45 to 15:00

Cookridge Street, The Headrow to Great George Street - 04:00 to 15:00

Great George Street, Woodhouse Lane to Calverley Street - 08:45 to 15:00

Grove Lane, Grove Road to Meanwood Road - 08:00 to 11:00

Grove Road, Grove Lane to Monk Bridge Road - 08:00 to 11:00

Headingley Lane, Woodhouse Lane to Otley Road - 08:00 to 10:30

Hyde Park Road, Moorland Road to Woodhouse Lane - 08:00 to 10:00

Lovell Park Road, The whole - 08:00 to 11:45

Meanwood Road, Bentley Lane to Stainbeck Road - 08:00 to 11:00

Meanwood Road, Sackville Street to Stainbeck Road - 08:00 to 11:15

Merrion Street, Woodhouse Lane to Wade Lane - 08:00 to 11:45

Monk Bridge, Road Moor Road to Grove Road - 08:00 to 11:00

Moorland Road, The whole - 08:00 to 10:00

Oatland Lane, The whole - 08:00 to 11:45

Oatland Road, The whole - 08:00 to 11:45

Otley Road, Headingley Lane to North Lane - 08:00 to 10:30

Otley Road, Shaw Lane to North Lane (Southbound – Northbound access maintained from North Lane) - 08:00 to 10:30

Park Row, The Headrow to South Parade - 04:00 to 15:00

Rampart Road, The whole - 08:00 to 10:15

Shaw Lane, The whole - 08:00 to 11:00

The Headrow, Calverley Street to Albion Street - 04:00 to 15:00

The Headrow, Oxford Place to Eastgate/Calverley Street - 04:00 to 15:00

Wade Lane, The whole (Northbound – Southbound access maintained from Belgrave Street) - 08:00 to 11:45

Woodhouse Lane, St Mark’s Road to Victoria Road - 08:00 to 10:30

Woodhouse Street, Woodhouse Lane to Delph Lane - 08:00 to 10:15

How to get my race number

Runners should receive their race number through the post ahead of race day.

I can no longer run - what should I do

Race numbers cannot be interchangeable and entries cannot be assigned, transferred, sold or gifted to any third party if you cannot make race day. Do not under any circumstances allow anybody else to run with your race number. Amongst other issues, this can create major problems for the medical team should they need to treat unknown runners. Anyone found to have done this will be disqualified.

How to get there

Car

From the M1 motorists should take exit 45 and take the third exit signposted A63/Pontefract Lane. Continue over three roundabouts following signs for East Street/A61 When reaching the junction, keep right to leave the A63 and onto the A61. On reaching the junction with Crown Point Road, keep right to following the A61.

Parking

Woodhouse Lane Carpark is the nearest Leeds City Council carpark to the 10k starting point. Use postcode LS2 3AX to find it using a GPS system.

Air

Leeds Bradford Airport is the closest to the 10k starting point

Rail

