Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Korean music festival is coming to Leeds next week.

Hosted by the University of Leeds’ School of Music, the Korean Music Festival: Korean Music & Community Wellbeing will take place on Thursday, June 13 and Friday, June 14.

Funded by the UK Korean Culture Centre, the festival will not only unite people across cultures and communities in Leeds to celebrate music but it will also mark the beginning of a year-long series with lectures, concerts and workshops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

University of Leeds' School of Music is hosting the Korean Music Festival this month, with street food, a hip-hop concert and workshops. Photo: Google

On Thursday, musician Joseon Punglyu Jeong will take over the Clothworkers Centenary Concert Hall for an evening of traditional Korean music.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Korean street food, native games, traditional clothes, a photobooth and a raffle will be held in the School of Music.

It will be followed by music, dance and culture and language workshops as well as a concert by independent Korean hip hop artist James An, who featured on the hit reality television programme Show Me The Money in Korea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s a full list of events taking place as part of the Korean Music Festival brought to the city by University of Leeds:

Thursday, June 13:

Keynote lecture by Dr Sunhee Koo, University of Auckland at 6pm, Clothworkers Centenary Concert Hall

Korean traditional music concert with Joseon Punglyu Jeong at 7pm, Clothworkers Centenary Concert Hall

Friday, June 14: