Korean Music Festival 2024: Leeds to host hip-hop artist James An concert, street food and dance workshops
Hosted by the University of Leeds’ School of Music, the Korean Music Festival: Korean Music & Community Wellbeing will take place on Thursday, June 13 and Friday, June 14.
Funded by the UK Korean Culture Centre, the festival will not only unite people across cultures and communities in Leeds to celebrate music but it will also mark the beginning of a year-long series with lectures, concerts and workshops.
On Thursday, musician Joseon Punglyu Jeong will take over the Clothworkers Centenary Concert Hall for an evening of traditional Korean music.
Meanwhile, on Friday, Korean street food, native games, traditional clothes, a photobooth and a raffle will be held in the School of Music.
It will be followed by music, dance and culture and language workshops as well as a concert by independent Korean hip hop artist James An, who featured on the hit reality television programme Show Me The Money in Korea.
Here’s a full list of events taking place as part of the Korean Music Festival brought to the city by University of Leeds:
Thursday, June 13:
- Keynote lecture by Dr Sunhee Koo, University of Auckland at 6pm, Clothworkers Centenary Concert Hall
- Korean traditional music concert with Joseon Punglyu Jeong at 7pm, Clothworkers Centenary Concert Hall
Friday, June 14:
- Pop-up booths of Korean street food, Hello-K, photo booth, traditional games, Hanbok (Korean traditional clothes) and raffle from 10am-4pm, School of Music
- Korean music workshop at 10am, School of Music Lecture Theatre 1
- Discussing the Korean hip-hop music industry with James An at 11am, School of Music Lecture Theatre 2
- Korean Jogakbo patchwork upcycling workshop with Dr Hye-Won Lim at noon, School of Music Lecture Theatre 3
- K-pop dance workshop with KDS at 1pm, Leeds University Union Dance Studio
- Workshop on musical landscapes of North and South Korea with Dr Sunhee Koo at 1pm, School of Music Lecture Theatre 4
- K-pop/hip-hop workshop with James An at 2pm, School of Music Lecture Theatre 1
- Korean culture and language workshop with Dr Cuie Xu at 3pm, School of Music Lecture Theatre 2
- K-pop contest at 4pm, Clothworkers Centenary Concert Hall
- K-Hip-hop concert with James An at 7pm, Leeds University Union Stylus. Tickets are priced at £6.
