Katherine Ryan and Maisie Adam are among the stars set to perform at a huge Leeds comedy show this weekend.

Kirkstall Abbey Comedy Festival will take place within the grounds of the city landmark on Sunday, the first large-scale, open-air comedy festival of its kind in the city.

The 4,500 capacity event, organised by Leeds-based promoters Futuresound and the Leeds Comedy Festival, will bring together an array of the country’s best comedians.

It’s part of a summer series of performances within the walls of Kirkstall Abbey, which kicked off with Madness live at the Abbey on Friday, supported by Leeds’ own The Pigeon Detectives.

On Saturday, Embrace are celebrating 20 years of their seminal album ‘Out Of Nothing’ with a headline performance in the ruins, along with special guests Ocean Colour Scene, Ash, Sleeper and Cud.

Gates to the Kirkstall Abbey Comedy Festival will open at 2.30pm on Sunday. Here’s everything you need to know about the event.

Who is on the line-up - and when will they perform?

The line-up includes award-winning Canadian comedian and presenter Katherine Ryan (8 Out of 10 Cats, Taskmaster, Live at the Apollo) and stand up legend Ross Noble (Have I Got News For You, BBC Radio 4’s Just A Minute).

They’re joined by Yorkshire comic Maisie Adam (Have I Got News For You, Would I Lie To You?, QI), US comedian Reginald D. Hunter (Never Mind The Buzzcocks, 8 Out of 10 Cats, Have I Got News For You), spooky live sensation Clinton Baptiste, writer and comedian Mike Wozniak (Taskmaster, Man Down, Tim Key’s Late-Night Poetry Programme) and the self-deprecating, Eton-educated stand up Ivo Graham (Live at the Apollo, QI, Mock The Week, Have I Got News For You).

Completing the line-up are comedy rising star Stephen Bailey (Unbreakable, House of Games), who will host the event, and the cult stand up hero turned viral-sensation Jeff Innocent.

Here are the set times in full:

3.40pm-4pm: Ivo Graham

4.05pm-4.25pm: Mike Wozniak

4.55pm-5.20pm: Reginald D. Hunter

5.25pm-6pm: Jeff Innocent

6.30pm-6.55pm: Maisie Adam

7pm-7.25pm: Clinton Baptiste

7.55pm-8.25pm: Katherine Ryan

8.55pm-9.25pm: Ross Noble

Where can I park?

Parking is available at Kirkstall Abbey car park for a fee of £11 and can be booked on See Tickets. Entry to the car park is located on Abbey Walk, postcode LS5 3EJ.

The car park opens at 2pm and last entry is 7pm. There is no overnight parking and vehicles left overnight will be towed.

What can I bring into the festival - and are children allowed?

The show is an outdoor event and seating is not provided for general admission tickets, but you can bring blankets and camping chairs to sit on, with a maximum of one chair per person.

Food and drink cannot be taken into the festival, but there are a number of food vendors and a bar available on site.

Teenagers aged 14 and over are permitted in the festival, but entry will not be permitted for younger children. No refunds will be issued for under 14s.

Are tickets still available?

At the time of publication, a limited number of general admission tickets are still available. Tickets cost £54.45 and are available on the See Tickets website.