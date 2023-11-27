Ska-pop legends Madness has announced a special performance in Leeds next summer as part of a new music series at the historic Kirkstall Abbey.

Renowned for their genre-defying blend of pop, ska, new wave and more, the Camden band will bring their seven-decade catalogue to the venue, promising an evening of “unparalleled entertainment and nostalgia”.

Known for their chart-topping hits such as One Step Beyond, Our House and Baggy Trousers, Madness is arguably one of the most influential bands in British music history, and recently released their self-produced 13th album Theatre of the Absurd Presents C’Est La Vie to critical acclaim.

Also joining on July 26, 2024, as part of the new music series Live At Kirkstall Abbey is Liverpudlian indie band The Zutons, who just announced their fourth studio album The Big Decider, due to be released in April next year, well in time for the Leeds gig.

Madness has announced a special performance at Leeds' historic Kirkstall Abbey in the summer 2024.

Madness is the latest act to be announced for the Live At Kirkstall Abbey series, bringing outdoor shows to the 12 century monastery ruins. They will be joining the already announced Embrace, who will be performing on Saturday July 27.

When is Madness at Leeds’ Kirkstall Abbey?

Madness is bringing their special performance to Kirkstall Abbey on Friday, July 26, with support from indie band The Zutons.

How to get tickets for Madness at Kirkstall Abbey

Tickets for the Madness concert at the historic venue go on sale at 9am on Friday, December 1 via Futuresounds,

Residents local to Kirkstall Abbey with postcodes LS4, LS5, LS13 and LS18 offered an exclusive priority pre-sale.