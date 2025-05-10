Electric Shuffle Leeds review: I tried the competitive city centre bar where cocktails meet shuffleboard games
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
At Electric Shuffle in Leeds city centre, it’s elevated to an Olympic-level social sport with flashy interactive displays and live scorekeeping, alongside the glory that comes in outscoring colleagues in a game none of us had played before.
Inside, the bar is buzzy and lively on a weekday, with groups gathering around the high-tech tables and clutching spritzes as if they were snooker cues.
Electric Shuffle has clearly mastered the art of the ‘activity bar’, a genre that can be hit and miss. Here, it definitely works. Each shuffleboard table is fitted with screens that track progress, celebrate wins, and - mercilessly - document defeat. The joy of the gameplay itself brings pure satisfaction. And with action-packed replays, it's gloriously silly and unexpectedly gripping.
Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today
The staff are a crucial part of the experience. They explained the rules of each game with enthusiasm. The drinks are fun too. I sampled a friend’s citrusy spritz, which was light and zesty. There is a great selection of craft ales and lagers too, which were reasonably priced for a city-centre night out.
The food, meanwhile, is built for sharing and snacking between rounds. The pizzas were crisp with generous toppings. It’s not trying to be reinventive - just tasty and functional, the sort of food that fuels another round without distracting from the game.
Crucially, Electric Shuffle manages to stay on the right side of novelty. Yes, there are giant screens and digital leaderboards, but nothing feels overbearing. There’s no pressure to perform, just the gentle encouragement of a crowd that’s as invested in the game as they are in their drinks.
The bar is designed for conversation, celebration, and competition that never gets mean. Whether you’re here on a work event or part of a birthday party, the experience feels cohesive and joyful from start to finish.
In a city packed with places to drink, Electric Shuffle stands out by offering something to do. Something a bit daft, a bit different, and surprisingly addictive. Isn’t that exactly what we need?
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.