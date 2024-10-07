John Bishop announces UK tour celebrating 25 years in comedy with Leeds First Direct Arena show - ticket info
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
On October 2, 2000, the award-winning comedian stepped onto the stage for his first-ever stand-up gig, starting his new career while still working by day in the pharmaceutical industry.
To mark the special anniversary, Everton-born Bishop has announced a UK-wide tour in October 2025, with tickets costing just £25.
John Bishop said: “I can't believe that next year it will be 25 years since I first performed, it's been a rollercoaster!
"And I can't thank the fans enough who have supported me all the way.
Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today.
"I wanted to mark the anniversary with a brand-new tour and do something to say thank you – so every ticket throughout the tour will be £25*.
"I really hope you can come and celebrate with me.”
The “John Bishop: 25” tour will kick off at First Direct Arena in Leeds on Saturday, October 11, with tickets going on sale on Friday, October 11, 2024 from www.firstdirectarena.com.
Throughout his 25-year career, Bishop has received several accolades including being named Best Male Comedy Breakthrough Artist at the 2010 British Comedy Awards.
Earlier this year, he embarked on a sold-out tour - "Back At It" - his first in two years, culminating at the London Palladium in April 2025.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.