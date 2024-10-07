John Bishop announces UK tour celebrating 25 years in comedy with Leeds First Direct Arena show - ticket info

John Bishop is embarking on his tenth stand-up tour next year celebrating his 25-year career, with a stop at First Direct Arena in Leeds.

On October 2, 2000, the award-winning comedian stepped onto the stage for his first-ever stand-up gig, starting his new career while still working by day in the pharmaceutical industry.

To mark the special anniversary, Everton-born Bishop has announced a UK-wide tour in October 2025, with tickets costing just £25.

John Bishop is celebrating 25 years of stand-up with a show at Leeds First Direct Arena in October 2025. | First Direct Arena

John Bishop said: “I can't believe that next year it will be 25 years since I first performed, it's been a rollercoaster!

"And I can't thank the fans enough who have supported me all the way.

"I wanted to mark the anniversary with a brand-new tour and do something to say thank you – so every ticket throughout the tour will be £25*.

"I really hope you can come and celebrate with me.”

The “John Bishop: 25” tour will kick off at First Direct Arena in Leeds on Saturday, October 11, with tickets going on sale on Friday, October 11, 2024 from www.firstdirectarena.com.

Throughout his 25-year career, Bishop has received several accolades including being named Best Male Comedy Breakthrough Artist at the 2010 British Comedy Awards.

Earlier this year, he embarked on a sold-out tour - "Back At It" - his first in two years, culminating at the London Palladium in April 2025.

