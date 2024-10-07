Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

John Bishop is embarking on his tenth stand-up tour next year celebrating his 25-year career, with a stop at First Direct Arena in Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On October 2, 2000, the award-winning comedian stepped onto the stage for his first-ever stand-up gig, starting his new career while still working by day in the pharmaceutical industry.

To mark the special anniversary, Everton-born Bishop has announced a UK-wide tour in October 2025, with tickets costing just £25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Bishop is celebrating 25 years of stand-up with a show at Leeds First Direct Arena in October 2025. | First Direct Arena

John Bishop said: “I can't believe that next year it will be 25 years since I first performed, it's been a rollercoaster!

"And I can't thank the fans enough who have supported me all the way.

"I wanted to mark the anniversary with a brand-new tour and do something to say thank you – so every ticket throughout the tour will be £25*.

"I really hope you can come and celebrate with me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout his 25-year career, Bishop has received several accolades including being named Best Male Comedy Breakthrough Artist at the 2010 British Comedy Awards.

Earlier this year, he embarked on a sold-out tour - "Back At It" - his first in two years, culminating at the London Palladium in April 2025.