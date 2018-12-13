It's Yorkshire vs Lancashire in The Apprentice 2018 final: as Sian Gabbidon and Camilla Ainsworth compete for £250,000 prize

Two Northern businesswomen from either side of the Pennines will go head to head in The Apprentice 2018 final, as Yorkshire's Sian Gabbidon and Lancashire's Camilla Ainsworth seek a quarter-of-a-million pound investment from Lord Alan Sugar.

Gabbidon, from Leeds, and Ainsworth, from Blackburn, both won through to Sunday's final following last night's tense interviews episode of the popular TV contest, which saw them briefly clash in the boardroom.

Sian Gabbidon was moved to tears during the interviews (Photo: BBC)

As a result, it's Yorkshire vs Lancashire in a bid to secure the £250,000 prize.

Who is Sian Gabbidon?

The 26-year-old is seeking £250,000 investment from Lord Sugar for her trendy swimwear brand, which reportedly has showbiz clients and is aimed at 18-34 year olds.

The Yorkshire businesswoman was moved to tears by reference to her home city last night, as she was grilled by fellow fashion entrepreneur Linda Plant, who is also from Leeds.

Camilla Ainsworth faced a fearsome grilling (Photo: BBC)

She came under fire from Plant and others over the price-point of her clothing range - but was praised for her calm professionalism throughout the competition, and held her own to secure a spot in the final.

Gabbidon promised she'd bring “both the passion and fire” to the boardroom, and she certainly has done that.

Paying tribute to her "humble" background, Gabbidon says she identifies with Coco Chanel as a role model in business, as she "came from nothing and worked her way to the top".

Who is Camilla Ainsworth?

The 22-year-old from Blackburn has set up her own Nut Milk business, producing and selling the product from her own kitchen - with ambitious plans to scale up the business and get it into supermarkets.

Ainsworth has come in for criticism during the contest for her reliance on sex-related marketing in the airline and chocolate tasks - as well as for her own business, which was also suggested to be too far in the early stages to make it into the big leagues.

However, Ainsworth, who has described herself as a "100% or nothing gal", did receive credit for showing entrepreneurial spirit at a very young age, while Karren Brady noted that her business idea had a lot of promise.

She and Gabbidon briefly clashed in the boardroom during last night's episode, with the Lancashire finalist insisting her own background was just as "humble".

The Apprentice 2018 final is on Sunday 16 December at 9pm on BBC One.