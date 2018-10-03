Who is The Apprentice Leeds candidate Sian Gabbidon?

The Apprentice is back on our TV screens on Wednesday, October 3 – with a Leeds candidate in the mix.

Who is Leeds candidate Sian Gabbidon?

David Alden, from East Yorkshire, will also feature on the new series of The Apprentice on BBC1

Sian Gabbidon, from Leeds, promises she’ll bring “both the passion and fire” to the boardroom and that she will be “merciless.” during the new series of the BBC1 show.

The 25-year-old owner of a swimwear brand frequently deals with celebrity clients and believes she has worked her way to the top having come from nothing.

Sian has certainly talked up her chances – insisting she has been brought up to win, and that she’ll be calculated and collaborative in the boardroom, but ruthless where necessary.

Maybe we’ll be seeing her at the forefront of the famous boardroom bickerings…

This series will also feature another Yorkshire candidate, David Alden.

Sixteen candidates will compete to become Lord Alan Sugar’s business partner and earn a £250,000 investment. But David Alden and Sian Gabbidon are aiming to be the latest business minds from the region to see off the competition.

Who is David Alden?

Dubbing himself the “Duracell bunny”, David rates himself a hard worker. “My friends and family call me the Duracell bunny as I take on so much and never stop. I just keep going.”

The 32-year-old grew up in East Yorkshire and claims he can speak to anyone about anything, although admits frustration creeps in when others don’t share his unwavering positivity.

David suggests being too trustworthy has been his downfall in the past. We’re sure Lord Sugar will toughen up the tax advisor as the weeks progress.