Iron Maiden at Leeds First Direct Arena: Full information including door opening times and how to get tickets

Heavy metal band Iron Maiden will perform at Leeds’s First Direct Arena soon

Chelsie Sewell
By Chelsie Sewell
Published 26th Jun 2023, 16:49 BST- 2 min read

Iron Maiden are bringing their ‘The Future Past’ tour to Leeds’s First Direct Arena. The heavy metal band will perform at the arena on Wednesday, June 28.

The heavy metal band recently wrapped up their Legacy Of The Beast World Tour, which was interrupted for two years by the pandemic,  with many shows rescheduled twice. Iron Maiden’s current band members include bassist Steve Harris, guitarist Dave Murray, guitarist Adrian Smith, vocalist Bruce Dickinson, drummer Nicko McBrain and guitarist Janick Gers.

If you are hoping to attend Iron Maiden’s show in Leeds there are some details to be aware of including door opening times and whether you can still purchase tickets. Here’s everything you need to know.

Door opening times for Iron Maiden at Leeds First Direct Arena

There are several times you need to be aware of if you are planning on seeing Iron Maiden at Leeds’s Utilita Arena. Here’s a list of the timings you need to be aware of, however, the Utilita website states they are approximate and subject to change:

  • Door opening times: 6pm
  • Concert start: 7.30pm

When is Iron Maiden expected to finish their show at Leeds First Direct Arena?

Leeds First Direct Arena has a curfew for 11pm so the concert will finish around this time.

Who is the support act for Iron Maiden at Leeds First Direct Arena & when will they be on?

Lord of the Lost is the support act for Iron Maiden at Leeds First Direct Arena. The band is expected to perform at 7.30pm. Time is subject to change.

Iron Maiden predicted setlist

Iron Maiden will play a mixture of classics, unperformed songs at their Leed show. While the setlist for their Leeds show is being kept under wraps, here’s a list of songs the band recently played at their show in Zurich, according to setlist.fm: 

  • Caught Somewhere in Time
  • Stranger in a Strange Land
  • The Writing on the Wall
  • Days of Future Past
  • The Time Machine
  • The Prisoner
  • Death of the Celts
  • Can I Play With Madness
  • Heaven Can Wait
  • Alexander the Great
  • Fear of the Dark
  • Iron Maiden
  • Hell on Earth
  • The Trooper
  • Wasted Years

How to get last minute tickets for Iron Maiden at Leeds First Direct Arena

You can still get last minute tickets for Iron Maiden at Leeds First Direct. You can get these from Ticketmaster from £81.50.

Full list of UK tour dates for Iron Maiden 

The full list of UK tour dates for Iron Maiden are:

  • June 24 - Dublin 3Arena 
  • June 26 - Glasgow OVO Hydro 
  • June 28 - Leeds First Direct Arena 
  • June 30 - Manchester AO Arena
  • July 3 - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena 
  • July 4 - Birmingham Utilita Arena
  • July 7 - London The O2
