Iron Maiden are bringing their ‘The Future Past’ tour to Leeds’s First Direct Arena. The heavy metal band will perform at the arena on Wednesday, June 28.

The heavy metal band recently wrapped up their Legacy Of The Beast World Tour, which was interrupted for two years by the pandemic, with many shows rescheduled twice. Iron Maiden’s current band members include bassist Steve Harris, guitarist Dave Murray, guitarist Adrian Smith, vocalist Bruce Dickinson, drummer Nicko McBrain and guitarist Janick Gers.

If you are hoping to attend Iron Maiden’s show in Leeds there are some details to be aware of including door opening times and whether you can still purchase tickets. Here’s everything you need to know.

Door opening times for Iron Maiden at Leeds First Direct Arena

There are several times you need to be aware of if you are planning on seeing Iron Maiden at Leeds’s Utilita Arena. Here’s a list of the timings you need to be aware of, however, the Utilita website states they are approximate and subject to change:

Door opening times: 6pm

Concert start: 7.30pm

When is Iron Maiden expected to finish their show at Leeds First Direct Arena?

Leeds First Direct Arena has a curfew for 11pm so the concert will finish around this time.

Who is the support act for Iron Maiden at Leeds First Direct Arena & when will they be on?

Lord of the Lost is the support act for Iron Maiden at Leeds First Direct Arena. The band is expected to perform at 7.30pm. Time is subject to change.

Iron Maiden will perform at Birmingham’s Utilita Arena soon

Iron Maiden predicted setlist

Iron Maiden will play a mixture of classics, unperformed songs at their Leed show. While the setlist for their Leeds show is being kept under wraps, here’s a list of songs the band recently played at their show in Zurich, according to setlist.fm:

Caught Somewhere in Time

Stranger in a Strange Land

The Writing on the Wall

Days of Future Past

The Time Machine

The Prisoner

Death of the Celts

Can I Play With Madness

Heaven Can Wait

Alexander the Great

Fear of the Dark

Iron Maiden

Hell on Earth

The Trooper

Wasted Years

How to get last minute tickets for Iron Maiden at Leeds First Direct Arena

You can still get last minute tickets for Iron Maiden at Leeds First Direct. You can get these from Ticketmaster from £81.50.

Full list of UK tour dates for Iron Maiden

The full list of UK tour dates for Iron Maiden are: