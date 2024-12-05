McFly star Danny Jones has reclaimed his title as the favourite to win I’m a Celebrity. He had been usurped by Coleen Rooney earlier this week - for the first time since the show started in November.
However after the golden ticket challenge on Wednesday (December 4) night, Danny has surged in the betting markets. He is once again the favourite to win the ITV show on the weekend.
1. Jane Moore - eliminated
The Loose Woman star was the first celebrity to be sent home. She was voted out by the public on Friday November 29.
2. Dean McCullough - eliminated
The Radio presenter became the second celeb to leave the jungle on Sunday December 1. He was eliminated in the second public vote.
3. Tulisa Contostavlos - eliminated
The N-Dubz singer and former X-Factor judge was once a favourite to make it all the way to the final. However she became the third contestant to go home in the public vote on Monday December 2.
4. Melvin Odoom - eliminated
Melvin was the fourth celebrity to be sent home. His departure was announced on Tuesday December 3 after the latest public vote.
5. Barry McGuigan - eliminated
The former boxing champion was eliminated from the jungle on Thursday December 5.
6. Maura Higgins - eliminated
The Love Island star had been among the favourites after joining the show. But she was eliminated on Thursday December 5.