A fifth celebrity will soon be sent home - after the ITV stars got to enjoy a brief reprieve. I’m a Celebrity didn’t hold a public vote on Wednesday (December 4) but soon more celebs will leave the jungle.
1. Coleen Rooney - 10/1
Wagatha Christie does not look like she will be leaving the jungle any time soon. Gambling.com had odds of 10/1 on her being the next campmate to be eliminated. | ITV Photo: ITV
2. Danny Jones - 8/1
The McFly singer has odds of 8/1 to be eliminated next, according to Gambling.com. It is slightly shorter than his previous odds, but he looks likely to be sticking around. | ITV Photo: ITV
3. Richard Coles - 6/1
The good reverend has seen his odds tumble since entering the jungle - and is among the favourites to win. He doesn't look like he will be leaving soon, as he has odds of 6/1 to be eliminated next on Gambling.com. | ITV Photo: ITV
4. GK Barry - 4/1
The TikTok star is likely going to be sticking around for a while longer. Gambling.com has her at odds of 4/1 to be eliminated next. | ITV Photo: ITV
5. Alan Halsall - 3/1
The Coronation Street star could be at risk in the near future - but probably not in the next elimination. Gambling.com has him at 3/1 to be the next celeb to go home. | ITV Photo: ITV
6. Maura Higgins - 2/1
The Love Island star has seen her odds drift slightly, falling out of the top three favourites to win. She was in the bottom two on Tuesday and Gambling.com has her at 2/1 to leave next. | ITV Photo: ITV
