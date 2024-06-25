Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A huge inflatable obstacle course is set to return to Leeds, as brave runners take on an exhilarating series of challenges.

The 'Inflatable 5k' at Harewood House will open to visitors this weekend.

The 5k inflatable obstacle course is set to return to Harewood House this year. | Steve Riding

It sees hundreds of families and friends tumbling through dozens of enormous bouncy castles to motivational tunes.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of this year's event -

What is it?

The event at Harewood House has been described by organisers as the "world’s biggest" inflatable obstacle course.

They said that this year's challenge will be "bigger, bouncier and better than before", adding: "The excitement has been pumped up to the max, you’ll be jumping, sliding, and bouncing your way to the finish line like never before.

"So grab your friends, lace up your trainers, and get ready for the ultimate inflatable adventure."

When is it?

The event is set to return to Leeds on Saturday (June 29) from 9am to 2.30pm.

Is there parking?

Visitors have been advised to switch off their satnavs as they near Harewood and follow the yellow event signage and parking stewards.

They should have parking passes or payment ready upon arrival.

Can I visit the house and grounds as part of the event?

The obstacle course sits outside of the visitor area and access to the house and grounds isn’t included with an event ticket.

Normal entry fees apply to visit the house and grounds, with tickets available online.

Where can I get tickets?

Tickets are available via the Harewood House website.