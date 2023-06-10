14 hilarious pictures as Leeds runners battle 'world's largest' inflatable 5k course

Brave runners took on the exhilarating course at Leeds’ Harewood House on Saturday (June 10), which featured the biggest number of gigantic inflatable obstacles for an event of its kind.

With three new obstacles for this year, families and friends got stuck into the exercise and tumbled through 32 enormous bouncy castles at the Inflatable 5k as five music zones blasted motivational music. Here are some of the best pictures from this year’s event –