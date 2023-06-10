Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Heat-health alert extended as hot weather expected to last days
Another Tory MP resigns and triggers a third by-election
Four children found alive 40 days after Colombia plane crash
Boris Johnson resigns as MP over Partygate report
Nadine Dorries to stand down as MP with immediate effect
Teenager who collapsed in playground died of natural causes

14 hilarious pictures as Leeds runners battle 'world's largest' inflatable 5k course

The "world’s largest” inflatable obstacle course was back for the biggest, bounciest and best edition in the city yet.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 10th Jun 2023, 16:30 BST

Brave runners took on the exhilarating course at Leeds’ Harewood House on Saturday (June 10), which featured the biggest number of gigantic inflatable obstacles for an event of its kind.

With three new obstacles for this year, families and friends got stuck into the exercise and tumbled through 32 enormous bouncy castles at the Inflatable 5k as five music zones blasted motivational music. Here are some of the best pictures from this year’s event –

Ruth Long and son Jove, 9, were among the families to take on the exhilarating course.

1. Inflatable 5k

Ruth Long and son Jove, 9, were among the families to take on the exhilarating course. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
There were more obstacles than ever before at this year's Inflatable 5k.

2. Inflatable 5k

There were more obstacles than ever before at this year's Inflatable 5k. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Staff from the Collaborative Learning Trust, Otley, also braved the "world's largest" inflatable course at Harewood House.

3. Inflatable 5k

Staff from the Collaborative Learning Trust, Otley, also braved the "world's largest" inflatable course at Harewood House. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
There was plenty of fun to be had at this year's event as runners enjoyed motivational tunes in five dedicated music zones.

4. Inflatable 5k

There was plenty of fun to be had at this year's event as runners enjoyed motivational tunes in five dedicated music zones. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:LeedsHarewood House