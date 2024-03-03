Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Hacienda Classical to make debut in Leeds at Millennium Square as part of Sounds of the City series

An outdoor extravaganza that will see a full orchestra play classic club anthems will be coming to Leeds this summer.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 3rd Mar 2024, 16:30 GMT
The Hacienda Classics show has been confirmed for the Millennium Square on Friday, July 19, as part of the renowned Sounds Of The City series.

Featuring Leeds’s very own Orchestra of Opera North for the first time, this unique event, spearheaded by conductor Tim Crooks, brings together a collective of artists and musicians for a non-stop set of club classics, revamped and performed live with a 40-piece symphony orchestra.

The event is inspired by and takes its name from the Hacienda, the famous Manchester nightclub of the 80s and 90s that became the centre for the city's burgeoning dance music scene.

A full orchestra will perform club classics at the Millennium Square this July.A full orchestra will perform club classics at the Millennium Square this July.
A full orchestra will perform club classics at the Millennium Square this July.

Previous editions of Hacienda Classics have seen the band joined onstage by members of New Order, Joy Division and the Happy Mondays; all of whom were closely associated with the venue in its heyday.

More special guests and details about the event are still to come and tickets are currently available, starting at £49.50.

For more information visit the Millennium Square website.

