4 . Paloma Faith

Gearing up for another monumental chapter, British superstar Paloma Faith will play a major headline show at Millennium Square on Sunday July 7. The outdoor gig will follow the release of the BRIT-award winner’s sixth studio album ‘The Glorification of Sadness’ (February 2024) which includes the brand new single ‘How You Leave A Man.’ She will play alongside award-winning singer songwriter Gabrielle, whose catalogue of hits include eight Top 10 hits including ‘Out Of Reach’ (which featured in ‘Bridget Jones’s Diary’), ‘If You Ever’ (with East 17) and ‘Give Me A Little More Time’. Photo: Yui Mok