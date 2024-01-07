It’s shaping up to be another incredible year on the live music circuit in Leeds.
As well as a huge cohort of acts playing the First Direct Arena and the city’s vast number of more intimate establishments, there are some huge names heading to the city centre to play open air shows in the Millennium Square.
British rock royalty, pop sensations and 80s disco legends are among those playing as part of the Sounds of the City series and other festivals in the heart of Leeds.
1. Millennium Square
2. Anne-Marie
Global superstar Anne-Marie will play Millennium Square on Thursday July 4 as part of the Sounds Of The City and Summer Series concert series. Since bursting on the scene, Anne-Marie has become a multi-platinum and award-winning star with a string of chart-busting hits under her belt including ‘2002’, co- written by Ed Sheeran, ‘FRIENDS’ and ‘PSYCHO’ featuring rapper Aitch. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Photos
3. Tom Grennan
Following the success of his chart-topping #1 third album ‘What Ifs & Maybes’ and a sold-out UK arena tour, Tom Grennan is heading to Leeds on Saturday July 6. The BRIT and Ivor Novello- nominated artist is best known for his hits such as ‘Little Bit Of Love’, ‘By Your Side’ and ‘Lionheart (Fearless)’. Photo: Mike Egerton
4. Paloma Faith
Gearing up for another monumental chapter, British superstar Paloma Faith will play a major headline show at Millennium Square on Sunday July 7. The outdoor gig will follow the release of the BRIT-award winner’s sixth studio album ‘The Glorification of Sadness’ (February 2024) which includes the brand new single ‘How You Leave A Man.’ She will play alongside award-winning singer songwriter Gabrielle, whose catalogue of hits include eight Top 10 hits including ‘Out Of Reach’ (which featured in ‘Bridget Jones’s Diary’), ‘If You Ever’ (with East 17) and ‘Give Me A Little More Time’. Photo: Yui Mok
5. Busted
Following a sold-out and acclaimed arena tour, pop-punk time-travel enthusiasts Busted are set to perform a major headline show at Millennium Square on July 11. The brand-new show will see the trio – James Bourne, Charlie Simpson and Matt Willis – simultaneously rewind the clock and step into their future with a hi-octane, maximum fun show of all of their classic hits. They will be joined by fellow live favourites, the Ivor and Brit award winning Scouting For Girls. Photo: Jeff Moore
6. James Arthur
Singer-songwriter James Arthur is set to perform at Millennium Square on Friday July 12 as part of next year’s Sounds of the City and Summer Series. With 4 top 10 albums, numerous platinum records under his belt and over 38 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone, James has become one of the world’s biggest streaming artists. His huge catalogue of hits include ‘Impossible’, ‘Sun Comes Up’, and ‘Rewrite The Stars’ amongst many others. Photo: Ian West