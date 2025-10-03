Gameshow Allstars: 19 photos in new Leeds bar with games inspired by Wheel of Fortune and Tipping Point

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 3rd Oct 2025, 16:30 BST

Ever fancied yourself on classic TV shows like Who Wants To Be A Millionaire and Wheel of Fortune?

A new bar in Leeds has offered groups the chance to test their abilities while enjoying drinks and food.

Following the success of their site in Sheffield that opened in 2023, Gameshow Allstars opened at Central Arcade off Briggate on September 26.

The venue features seven bespoke-made interactive games that groups can compete on that are inspired by shows including Catchphrase and Tipping Point.

The venue is offering 50% off bookings in Leeds until October 31 and competitors also have the chance to enter a citywide competition with prizes including a £200 Jet2 gift voucher.

The new Gameshow Allstars bar has opened at Central Arcade in Leeds.

1. Gameshow Allstars

The new Gameshow Allstars bar has opened at Central Arcade in Leeds. | Simon Hulme

The classic TV show-themed venue is situated at Unit 19 of the Central Road establishment.

2. Gameshow Allstars

The classic TV show-themed venue is situated at Unit 19 of the Central Road establishment. | Simon Hulme

The bar features a series of minigames inspired by classic TV shows

3. Gameshow Allstars

The bar features a series of minigames inspired by classic TV shows | Simon Hulme

Gamers are each given a coin to use across the variety of games on display.

4. Gameshow Allstars

Gamers are each given a coin to use across the variety of games on display. | Simon Hulme

The games are inspired by the likes of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire and Supermarket Sweep.

5. Gameshow Allstars

The games are inspired by the likes of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire and Supermarket Sweep. | Simon Hulme

There's also a dining area for parties and functions.

6. Gameshow Allstars

There's also a dining area for parties and functions. | Simon Hulme

