A new bar in Leeds has offered groups the chance to test their abilities while enjoying drinks and food.

Following the success of their site in Sheffield that opened in 2023, Gameshow Allstars opened at Central Arcade off Briggate on September 26.

The venue features seven bespoke-made interactive games that groups can compete on that are inspired by shows including Catchphrase and Tipping Point.

The venue is offering 50% off bookings in Leeds until October 31 and competitors also have the chance to enter a citywide competition with prizes including a £200 Jet2 gift voucher.

Check out the gallery for pictures showing around the venue and visit the website for more details and to book a spot.

