Games of Who Wants to be a Millionaire can be enjoyed at a TV-themed bar in Leeds after a premises licence was granted.

Customers at Gameshow All-Stars can also play each other at Wheel of Fortune after permission to open permanently was granted by the council.

The company, which already has a premises in Sheffield, said the experience was like being on TV “but with a pint”.

Leeds City Council granted a full premises licence for the venue in Central Arcade, off Briggate in Leeds City Centre.

A licensing sub-committee heard a public objection was raised over potential anti-social behaviour.

Some of the games in the new Gameshow All-Stars bar at Orchard Square, in Sheffield city centre | National World

The applicant Hannah Duraid told councillors: “All of my venues are inclusive to anybody of any nature. I really pride myself on that.”

The venue officially opened on September 26 and had so far used temporary event notices (TENs) to operate.

Under the permanent licence, closing time for drinks will be limited to 1.30am under an agreement with West Yorkshire Police.

Christopher Grunert, representing the applicant, said measures would be in place to prevent nuisance behaviour.

He said: “The premises can’t reasonably be described as an alcohol-led premises. But alcohol does form part of people’s enjoyment.

“The premises we run elsewhere are well-regarded.”

Leeds City Council’s environment team asked for conditions including noise not being audible from the premises after 11pm.

Councillors unanimously granted the licence at a hearing at Leeds Civic Hall.

A report submitted by the applicant said: “Gameshow All-Stars is a unique activity bar which places players in the centre of their favourite game shows.

“Players can try their hand at Who Wants to be a Millionaire, Wheel of Fortune and more, whilst enjoying signature cocktails and expertly made pizza.”