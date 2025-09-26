Gameshow Allstars Arcade | Gameshow Allstars Arcade

‘It’s like being on TV but with a pint’ : Game show-themed entertainment firm hopes to secure a permanent alcohol licence for its new Leeds venue.

Gameshow All-Stars, which provides nights out based on classic TV shows, will officially launch its new premises in Central Arcade on Friday (Sep 26).

A full premises licence would allow the venue to continue serving drinks until 1.30am daily at the upstairs site off Briggate.

An application to Leeds City Council will be heard at a licensing sub-committee hearing on Tuesday (September 30).Gameshow All-Stars, which already operates in Sheffield city centre, said visitors to its venues could book spaces to play “high-tech mini games”. The firm said on its website: “It’s like being on TV, but with a pint.”

Leeds City Council said an agreement had been reached with the police to limit the alcohol closing time to 1.30am. The council received one letter of objection which raised concerns that granting the licence could add to anti-social behaviour.

It said: “Introducing another licensed premises into this environment will worsen these existing problems and place further strain on local resources, including police and community safety services.”

Conditions to prevent nuisance behaviour were suggested by the council’s Environmental Protection Team.

In a letter to the applicant, they said: “Noise from a licensable activity at the premises will not be audible at the nearest noise sensitive premises after 11pm.”

Gameshow All-Stars was previously issued with Temporary Events Notices to trade at 19 Central Arcade, ahead of a full licence being considered.