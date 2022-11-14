Florence & the Machine are making a stop in Leeds on their ‘Dance Fever’ tour this Autumn. The English indie group released their fifth album ‘Dance Fever’ to commercial and critical acclaim, debuting at the top of the UK Album charts.

The ‘Dance Fever’ world tour 2022 will include multiple stops around the UK including a concert at First Direct Arena in Leeds. The tickets are selling fast, and several sections of the arena have already been sold out.

Florence & the Machine will play First Direct Arena in Leeds on Friday, November 25. The event starts at 7.30pm and doors open at 6:00pm.

There are still a few tickets available for Florence & the Machine at First Direct Arena in Leeds. Tickets available can be found on Ticketmaster.

Florence & the Machine just released their new album ‘Dance Fever’, so concert goers can expect a mix of new songs along with their more well known hits. The band have been playing around 23 to 25 songs on previous tour dates this year, with their most played songs according to Setlist.fm being:

Dog Days Are Over - Played 556 times Cosmic Love - Played 471 times Shake It Out - Played 393 times Rabbit Heart (Raise It Up) - Played 392 times You Got the Love - Played 316 times

Full Florence and the Machine ‘Dance Fever’ UK tour dates

November 16 - Cardiff - Motorpoint Arena Cardiff

Advertisement Hide Ad

November 18 - London - The O2

November 19 - London - The O2

November 21 - Bournemouth - Bournemouth International Centre

November 22 - Manchester - AO Arena

Advertisement Hide Ad

November 24 - Birmingham - Utilita Arena Birmingham

November 25 - Leeds - First Direct Arena

November 27 - Glasgow - OVO Hydro

November 28 - Nottingham - Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

Advertisement Hide Ad