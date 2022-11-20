Florence + the Machine has cancelled its upcoming Leeds gig along with the rest of its UK tour after Florence Welch broke her foot on stage on Friday night. Welch fell during a performance at London’s O2 Arena, which was the first gig in England on the band’s Dance Fever Tour.

Welch finished the show and had been due to play the O2 Arena again on Saturday, but that afternoon the singer told fans she had broken her foot. The Leeds gig had been scheduled to take place next Friday (November 25) at the city’s First Direct Arena.

Posting on Instagram , Welch said: “I’m so sorry to say that after an X-ray it seems I was dancing on a broken foot last night. It is not in my nature to postpone a show, and certainly not a UK tour, but I’m in pain and, as dancers know, dancing on an injury is not a good idea. And have been told not to perform to avoid further damage.”

Welch implored fans to ‘hold on’ to their tickets as her team were working hard to reschedule the tour for 2022, and would update fans ‘as soon as possible’. She added: “I’m heartbroken as the Dance Fever tour has been my favourite show we have ever put on.

“I love you so much, and I’m so sorry to anyone who is disappointed. My heart is aching. I can’t wait to be back on my feet and back in your arms.”