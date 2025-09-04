First pictures give glimpse into new play barn at Temple Newsam ahead of opening

The barn now hosts two play areas, one suitable for up to 12-year-olds and a second one built for toddlers. | Leeds City Council

First pictures give visitors to Temple Newsam’s new play barn at home farm ahead of its opening on September 20.

The barn now hosts two play areas, one suitable for up to 12-year-olds and a second one built for toddlers. Both take inspiration from the farm and the park, bringing the great outdoors inside.

The cow shed and its surrounding buildings were built over 100 years ago and were used as a milking parlour to provide clean tuberculin-tested milk to the hospitals in Leeds.

The building and production systems were state of the art for their time and by the 1940s, had Shorthorn cows producing over 70,000 gallons of milk each year.

The council ceased dairy farming in 1968 and after that time the building had various other uses including being a vehicle depot for the council’s parks department and even being home to West Yorkshire Police’s stables in the 1970s.

New play barn at Temple Newsam home farm. | Leeds City Council

Entrance to the play barn is included in the Home Farm ticket price and play sessions must be booked in advance.. Each session lasts for 90 minutes and tickets give all-day access to the farm.

Coun Mohammed Rafique, Leeds City Council’s executive member for climate, energy, environment and green space, said: “We’re very excited for the play barn to be opening to the public.

“I’ve been there to have a peek at it and I’m sure it will prove a big hit with Temple Newsam’s younger visitors. Combined with the farm and estate grounds it makes the perfect family day out.”

The farm and play barn are open seven days a week and closed only on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Years Day.

The new play barn is set to open on September 20 to the public. | Leeds City Council

Admission to the farm and play barn is £9. There is an introductory offer running currently where general admission is £4.50 per person (adult and child) weekdays during term time. Under 3’s always go free.

Temple Newsam’s Home Farm is one of the largest working rare breed centres in Europe and boasts over 400 sheep, pigs, poultry and goats, helping to conserve some of the oldest breeds of farm animals in the country.