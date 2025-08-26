First pictures as new £5.5m bingo hall opens its doors in Leeds
More than 850 guests packed into Club 3000, in Hunslet, as it officially opened its doors at the weekend.
Coronation Street actor Jack P Shepherd, who hails from Pudsey, was on hand to cut the ribbon to welcome visitors.
The Celebrity Big Brother winner said: “Being born and raised in Leeds, I felt truly honoured to open Club 3000 Bingo in my hometown.
“The new venue is incredible and was filled to the brim—it was a fantastic evening with an electric atmosphere, and I was given the warmest welcome.
“Some of my family joined me as well, and they absolutely loved both the entertainment and, of course, playing bingo!”
The club has many unique features including the first ice cream van in a bingo hall.
Brian Fraser, owner of Club 3000 Bingo, added: “We are absolutely delighted to open our newest club here in Leeds.
“This stunning venue shows our commitment to bringing bingo into the modern age, and the incredible turnout made it all the more unforgettable.”
The new site in Leeds is the 25th venue for Club 3000 Bingo.