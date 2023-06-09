Tattoo-lovers will be heading to Leeds this weekend as the eighth annual Leeds Tattoo Expo is set to take place at Leeds First Direct Arena. Around 200 top tattoo artists will be working under one roof to showcase their skills both locally and internationally.

A host of carefully selected market boutique traders including piercing stalls and henna artists will also be available alongside exciting entertainment taking place throughout the weekend. The ever popular competitions for tattoo artists will also be held on Saturday and Sunday evenings.

The event will kick off on Saturday, June 10 at Leeds First Direct Arena and will run until Sunday afternoon. We have rounded-up everything you need to know about the event.

Leeds Tattoo Expo - when it is & opening times

Leeds Tattoo Expo will take place on June 10 and 11. Doors for the event will open at 11am on both days.

Leeds Tattoo Expo list of artists

Here’s just some of the artists who will be at the event. For a full list visit the Leeds Tattoo Expo website .

Andrea Gauri

Unai Ibanez Negro

Jenko

Adriana R

Sam Nancy

Ivan Almansa

Fer Lopez

Simon Hook

Carl Pepperwood

Anthony Pullin

Tim Needham

Kendel Nicholson

David Barry

Sam Ding

Hope Rosemary

Ashbury Levi

Tom Minns

Hannah Gehrke

Adrian Montana Parra

Shaun Lyons

Jason Adelinia

Eneko Etxebeste

Sabra Carson

Josh Foulds

Emily Dawson

Sonny Rohan

Georgia Marshall

Frangoth

Whambam

Jason Conway

Eve Mansell

Saskia Reuter

Kelly Smith

Ben Roberts

Sammy Leigh

Hannah Jones

Dave Winn

Sneaky Mitch

Hannah Elizabeth

Ellie Williams

Sammy Hellride

Kyle Shields

Bethany Wilde

Terry Frank

Kirsten

Anthony Lennox

Yle Vinil

Joshy Hislop

Danielle Taylor

Steve Upton

Claudia Trash

Steve Milburn

Adam Blakey

Tubi

Gregg Scott

Casey Marie

Kaya Notte-Blu

Earl Reyn

Willie

Joshua Beatson

Alex Dee

Wes Vaughn

Hannah Lunn

Billy No Mates

Tibor Varga

Jakob Isaac

AJ Scott

Whiley

Kerri Em Hibert

Flavia

Iconoglyphs

XAV

Darell Talent

Leeds Tattoo Expo - how to get tickets