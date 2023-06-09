Everything you need to know about Leeds Tattoo Expo 2023 - including list of artists, door times & ticket info
Leeds Tattoo Expo is taking place at Leeds First Direct Arena this weekend
Tattoo-lovers will be heading to Leeds this weekend as the eighth annual Leeds Tattoo Expo is set to take place at Leeds First Direct Arena. Around 200 top tattoo artists will be working under one roof to showcase their skills both locally and internationally.
A host of carefully selected market boutique traders including piercing stalls and henna artists will also be available alongside exciting entertainment taking place throughout the weekend. The ever popular competitions for tattoo artists will also be held on Saturday and Sunday evenings.
The event will kick off on Saturday, June 10 at Leeds First Direct Arena and will run until Sunday afternoon. We have rounded-up everything you need to know about the event.
Leeds Tattoo Expo - when it is & opening times
Leeds Tattoo Expo will take place on June 10 and 11. Doors for the event will open at 11am on both days.
Leeds Tattoo Expo list of artists
Here’s just some of the artists who will be at the event. For a full list visit the Leeds Tattoo Expo website.
Andrea Gauri
Unai Ibanez Negro
Jenko
Adriana R
Sam Nancy
Ivan Almansa
Fer Lopez
Simon Hook
Carl Pepperwood
Anthony Pullin
Tim Needham
Kendel Nicholson
David Barry
Sam Ding
Hope Rosemary
Ashbury Levi
Tom Minns
Hannah Gehrke
Adrian Montana Parra
Shaun Lyons
Jason Adelinia
Eneko Etxebeste
Sabra Carson
Josh Foulds
Emily Dawson
Sonny Rohan
Georgia Marshall
Frangoth
Whambam
Jason Conway
Eve Mansell
Saskia Reuter
Kelly Smith
Ben Roberts
Sammy Leigh
Hannah Jones
Dave Winn
Sneaky Mitch
Hannah Elizabeth
Ellie Williams
Sammy Hellride
Kyle Shields
Bethany Wilde
Terry Frank
Kirsten
Anthony Lennox
Yle Vinil
Joshy Hislop
Danielle Taylor
Steve Upton
Claudia Trash
Steve Milburn
Adam Blakey
Tubi
Gregg Scott
Casey Marie
Kaya Notte-Blu
Earl Reyn
Willie
Joshua Beatson
Alex Dee
Wes Vaughn
Hannah Lunn
Billy No Mates
Tibor Varga
Jakob Isaac
AJ Scott
Whiley
Kerri Em Hibert
Flavia
Iconoglyphs
XAV
Darell Talent
Leeds Tattoo Expo - how to get tickets
Tickets are available via Ticketmaster. They cost from £18 each or £24 for the weekend.