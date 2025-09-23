Dates for next year’s Strictly Come Dancing live tour have been announced with organisers promising a show “more dazzling than ever before”.

Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood will be reuniting on the judging panel in 2026, with professional dancer Janette Manrara returning as tour host.

The line-up of celebrities and professional dancers taking part in the tour’s 30 shows will be announced soon. The tour will kick off in Birmingham on January 23 before travelling to Newcastle, Leeds, Manchester, Sheffield, Liverpool, Glasgow and Nottingham.

It will land in Leeds between January 29-30 and finish at London’s O2 on February 15.

Directed by Revel Horwood, it promises two hours of show-stopping dance routines, including group numbers, with live music from the BBC Strictly band. The three judges will offer their opinions on the dancing at each show – but it is the audience who gets to decide who is the winner by voting each night.

Strictly Come Dancing judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas | (Photo credit: Ray Burmiston)

Head judge Ballas said: “The Strictly live tour is always the best way to start the new year. I can’t wait for 2026 to be back on the road with Anton and Craig and bring the magic of Strictly to fans across the country. Roll on January.”

Du Beke said: “I’m back for my fourth Strictly tour and it honestly just keeps getting better and better. Sitting behind the judges’ desk and watching the excitement from the audience night after night is just magical and, as I’ve said before, we love it just as much as they do. I’m very excited to see what Craig has planned for next year.”

Revel Horwood said: “If you love the BBC series, then you will love the Strictly live tour. We bring all the glitz, glamour and gorgeousness to an arena near you, so fans can enjoy the spectacle of the TV show and their favourite celebrities and dancers up-close and personal. It’s a fab-u-lous night out for the whole family to enjoy.”

The Strictly Live Tour gives audiences the chance to experience everything they love about the TV show live on stage. There is one very important decision to be made at every show - and that decision is not in the hands of the judges: which couple will lift the Glitterball Trophy? The judges are there to critique and provide their invaluable opinions on each dance routine, but they do not hold the power. This lies with the audience, who can vote using their mobile phones to decide who is the winner.

The dates of the live tour are as follows:

23 – 25 January Birmingham Utilita Arena (Friday 23 at 7.30pm, Saturday 24 at 2.30pm & 7.30pm and Sunday 25 at 1.30pm &; 6.30pm)

27 – 28 January Newcastle Utilita Arena (Tuesday 27 at 7.30pm and Wednesday 28 at 2.30pm & 7.30pm)

29 – 30 January Leeds First Direct Arena (Thursday 29 at 7.30pm and Friday 30 at 7.30pm)

31 January – 1 February Manchester AO Arena (Saturday 31 at 2.30pm & 7.30pm and Sunday 1 at 1.30pm & 6.30pm)

3 – 4 February Sheffield Utilita Arena (Tuesday 3 at 7.30pm and Wednesday 4 at 2.30pm)

5 – 6 February Liverpool M&S Bank Arena (Thursday 5 at 7.30pm and Friday 6 at 7.30pm)

7 – 8 February Glasgow OVO Hydro (Saturday 7 at 3.00pm & 8.00pm and Sunday 8 at 1.30pm & 6.30pm)

10 – 12 February Nottingham Motorpoint Arena (Tuesday 10 at 7.30pm, Wednesday 11 at 7.30pm and Thursday 12 at 7.30pm)

13 – 15 February London The O2 (Friday 13 at 7.30pm, Saturday 14 at 2.30pm & 7.30pm and Sunday 15 at 1.30pm & 6.30pm)

Each tour performance will host a British Sign Language interpreter, who will be displayed on two very large screens on either side of the stage so that the audiences can book tickets and sit almost anywhere in the arena to enjoy the experience with family and friends. Tickets will go on sale at 10am on Friday from StrictlyComeDancingLive.com.