Yorkshire's biggest theme park Gulliver’s Valley looking for manager ahead of 2020 opening

Yorkshire's huge new theme park is set to open in 2020 and they are looking for a general manager.

Gulliver's Valley will be the biggest theme park in Yorkshire and is currently being built on 250-acre land.

The main theme park will have over 70 amazing rides and attractions as well as various indoor activities including a unique climbing centre, water play zone and a Blast Arena.

The park recently revealed that work on the 'Western World' area is underway.

Based on the American old west. guests will find fun, themed places like bank and the sheriff station to explore.

Glamping fans will be glad to find a range of family-friendly accommodation including themed rooms such as ‘pirate’ and ‘princess’.

Each one includes a convenient living space, kitchenette, shower facilities and more.

The development is Gulliver’s Theme Park and Resorts’ most ambitious project to date and will be situated next to Rother Valley Country Park in Rotherham, South Yorkshire.

Gulliver’s Valley is expected to open to the public in Spring 2020.

Planning approval for the theme park was granted by Rotherham Council in February 2017.

A previous search for duty managers of the huge theme park saw more than 1000 applications.

Julie Dalton, Managing Director at Gulliver’s Theme Parks and Resorts said that they are now searching for a general manager who won't "shy away from this exciting challenge.”

The ideal candidate will have extensive experience in the leisure or hospitality industry at managerial level.

A flexible approach to this role is essential as training will initially take place across all of Gulliver’s existing theme parks in Milton Keynes, Matlock Bath and Warrington.

For more information about the role available visit the website.

