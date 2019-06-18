Leeds dad and daughter in carpool karaoke-style video

LEEDS schoolgirl Connie Seabourne has starred in a second carpool karaoke video after the first went viral with over a million views.

University of Leeds rugby coach Peter Seabourne of Morley and his five-year-old daughter, who has Down Syndrome, took part in the Dads Don't Do Chromosomes video lip-syncing to Take That hit Shine for Father's Day.

Connie Seabourne with dad Peter in the carpool karaoke-style video.

Leeds mum and daughter's joy as carpool style Karaoke video goes viral

A total of 50- dads and their children were filmed while sat in Ford Mustang for the video, which was filmed at Pinewood Studios in London and produced by Paramount Pictures for the Wouldn't Change a Thing charity.

In March last year, Connie and her mum Julie Britton were among 50 mums and children who appeared in a karaoke video, lip-syncing to Christina Perri’s hit A Thousand Years to mark World Down Syndrome Day.

That video - called 50 Mums, 50 Kids, 1 Extra Chromosome - racked up over a million views and was backed by TV personality James Corden who dubbed it "the most beautiful Carpool Karaoke ever".

Perri, who waived all copyright claims to the music, also Tweeted to say she was "honoured" that they chose her song.

Connie Seabourne pictured with her mum Julie Britton in March 2018.'Picture: PA

Teenager rescued from Leeds house fire

Speaking about the latest carpool karaoke video, Ms Britton, 47, said: "The video shows the bonds that the dads have with their children.

"Connie loved it because she was with her dad - it was really special for her."

Connie's dad Peter Seabourne, 48, said: "It was a fantastic experience for us both.

"Connie is a daddy's girl anyway but it was good to spend some quality time with her and do something a little bit different."

Grandmother fell asleep at wheel and killed 'incredible student' as he waited for bus in Leeds

Mr Seabourne, a former rugby league player with Bradford Northern, Wakefield Trinity and Hunslet, added: "Connie absolutely loved it. They let her play in the car and pretend to drive."

After the first video went viral, Ms Britton and Connie received an invite from Sir Elton John and David Furnish to attend a glitzy film premiere in London.

The pair were also invited by the celebrity couple to attend the premier of family film Sherlock Gnomes at Cineworld in London’s Leicester Square.

Ms Britton and Mr Seabourne are set to marry next month and their wedding ceremony will have a Down Syndrome awareness theme.

Ms Britton said she wants to change the “outdated and stereotypical” image some people have of children with Down Syndrome.

She said: "Let’s make outdated perceptions of Down Syndrome a thing of the past."