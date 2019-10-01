This alpine forest festival is coming to Leeds city centre for Christmas

An alpine Tipi forest right in the centre of Leeds, along with a feast of entertainment, food and drink and plenty of festive feel, will welcome in the Christmas season.

As part of a two-week exclusive festival, this ‘pop-up’ winter Hinterland will feature a sculpted sub-zero ice bar, big brass bands, fire dancers, and immersive decor.

Described as a destination experience of a variety of food, music and the senses in the heart of the city, this event is really a series of unique, one-night-only micro-Christmas festivals.

Savour a drink while warming yourself around an open log fire, and take in what’s happening on the ‘snowball’ main stage.

There will be late night DJs, confetti cannons, a midnight snow drop, with the spectacle of fire dancers, and added attractions such as specialist gin bars and a vintage photo booth. To take place from 6pm to midnight on December 5, 6, 7, 12, 13 and 14, the Clarence Dock festival will bring with it 11 structures and 120 trees.

The stage-designed site, complete with its atmospheric Alpine forest, is a crafted landscape to encompass the full Christmas spirit.

You are invited to immerse yourself in the green trees, twinkling lights and magical ambience of this festive location.

The Hinterland was a great success last year in Manchester and now it is coming to Leeds for the first time..

It is the brainchild of Timber and Canvas, an outdoor Tipi events company, that changes its focus with the seasons.