Pug cafe coming to Leeds - where is it, when is it and how to get tickets

Pug lovers rejoice - the pug cafe is coming to Leeds and it is sure to be the perfect doggy day for owners and their pups.

We've already had a day dedicated to sausage dogs, but now Leeds is finally getting its own day dedicated to all things pug.

In a one-off event, the pug cafe will be coming to the Revolution Electric Press in Cookridge Street on Sunday, August 18.

Playful pups will be able to make new furry friends, have a play, use the instant photo booth and even get papped by the pupper-azi.

Pets will also be treated to an entire menu dedicated to doggies.

Pups will bag a free 'puppocino' on entry and if they get peckish, owners can treat them to a range of dog-friendly grub, including PUPcakes, DOGnuts, PAW-ty Rings, WOOFins, PAWbons - and even a glass of PAWsecco.

It is not only pups that can have a drink or two, humans can also treat themselves to a fruity cocktail and a bite to eat from the lunch menu.

No worries if you are not a pug owner, pug lovers are welcome to attend the event too.

When is it?

The event will be on Sunday, August 18.

It will start at 11.15am and end at 5.30pm.

Where is it?

It will be at Revolution Electric Press in Cookridge Street, near Millenium Square.

How do I get tickets?

Pug Cafe is strictly booking only - people will not be able to go to the event without a confirmed booking.

Bookings are done over email which will be released on the website when booking opens.

There are two separate ways to book depending on whether you are a pug owner or pug lover.

When does booking open?

Booking for the event opens on Saturday, July 20 at 10am

How much are tickets?

It is only the humans who have to pay - pugs go free.

Tickets for pug owners are £7.50 each.

Pug lovers tickets - those without a dog - are £10 each.

All children under 16 get a 20% discount.

Children under six go free.

What are the time slots?

The event is organised into 75-minute time slots.

They are: 11.15am, 1.45pm and 4.15pm.

Do pugs have to meet certain criteria to attend Pug Cafe?

Pugs must be friendly and well socialised with other dogs.

They also must be up to date with their vaccinations and not showing any symptoms of illness.

The organisers said any dogs in season should not attend the event.