Mel B and daughter head to Hyde Park, Leeds for reality tv show airing tonight

Spice Girls' Mel B and her teenage daughter will head to Hyde Park, Leeds for a new reality tv show which is airing tonight.

It is part of the 'Born Famous' four-part series that explores what life could have been like for the children if their parents had not have been famous.

Phoenix Chi, 20, will spend a week in the Hyde Park area of Leeds where her Spice Girl mother grew-up.

Other famous children appearing on the show are Millionaire Ultimo founder Michelle Mone’s daughter Bethany, who will head to the east end of Glasgow, and Ria Ince, daughter of former England football captain Paul, who will immerse herself in Dagenham, Essex.

Jack Ramsay, 18, son of the TV chef Gordon, travelled to Bretch Hill, Oxfordshire where his father was as a teenager in an episode which aired on Monday, August 5.

“Each privileged teen will be paired with a local teenager to discover how their lives would have turned out if their parents hadn’t had the opportunities that came their way,” producers of the Channel 4 show Born Famous said.

The Mel B and Phoenix Chi episode will air tonight on Channel 4 at 10pm.