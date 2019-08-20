Leeds West Indian Carnival 2019: What time does the parade start and what is the route?

Have your say

It is almost time for one of the most-loved events in the city's calendar - Leeds West Indian Carnival 2019.

Celebrations will run across all three days, centred on Potternewton Park - but the main attraction is the annual carnival parade, which takes place on Bank Holiday Monday - August, Monday 26.

When does the parade start?

It starts at 2pm from Potternewton Park.

What is the parade route?

It turns left down Harehills Avenue then right onto Harehills Lane and right again down Roundhay Road; right onto Barrack Road, right again onto Chapeltown Road before turning right onto Harehills Avenue and back into Potternewton Park.

Where is the best place to watch the parade?

Parade Start and Finish in Potternewton – The hill overlooking the main stage and costume arena.

Parade Start – Junction of Harehills Lane and Roundhay Road.

Along the Route – Roundhay Road and Chapeltown Road.

Parade Return to Potternewton Park – Junction of Chapeltown Road and Harehills Avenue; Harehills Avenue.