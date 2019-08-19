Leeds Festival 2019 weather forecast in full for each day

Leeds Festival 2019 is almost here - but is it going rain, or will Leeds Fest be hot this year?

A bit of both, and a bit of neither. Here is the full weather forecast for Leeds Festival 2019:

Will we see scenes like this again in 2019? The full Leeds Festival weather forecast

Thursday

Early birds will be happy to hear that the sun will be shining as the first campers arrive to set up their tents. Temperatures will peak at 20 degrees C on Thursday, with sunshine from 7am to 7pm and very little chance of rain. While cloud cover means it won't be super warm, it won't be too chilly either.

Friday

A cloudy start, with breaks of sunshine from about 4pm. Temperatures will peak at 22 degrees C (pretty warm). Again, there is just a 5% chance of rain, so it *shouldn't* be too wet or muddy, and scenes of mudbaths like Ed Sheeran should hopefully be avoided...

Saturday

Another cloudy day, with temperatures hitting a peak of 22 degrees C, and a minimum of 13 degrees C overnight. There is a 10% chance of rain. The weather is not expected to be changeable - there will be solid cloud all day.

Sunday

Temperatures will be slightly cooler - a minumum of 12 degrees C and a maximum of 20, with the odd outbreak of sunshien at about 10am and 7pm.

