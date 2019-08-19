Leeds Festival 2019 weather forecast in full for each day

Leeds Festival 2019 is almost here - but is it going rain, or will Leeds Fest be hot this year?
A bit of both, and a bit of neither. Here is the full weather forecast for Leeds Festival 2019:
Thursday
Early birds will be happy to hear that the sun will be shining as the first campers arrive to set up their tents. Temperatures will peak at 20 degrees C on Thursday, with sunshine from 7am to 7pm and very little chance of rain. While cloud cover means it won't be super warm, it won't be too chilly either.
Friday
A cloudy start, with breaks of sunshine from about 4pm. Temperatures will peak at 22 degrees C (pretty warm). Again, there is just a 5% chance of rain, so it *shouldn't* be too wet or muddy, and scenes of mudbaths like Ed Sheeran should hopefully be avoided...
Saturday
Another cloudy day, with temperatures hitting a peak of 22 degrees C, and a minimum of 13 degrees C overnight. There is a 10% chance of rain. The weather is not expected to be changeable - there will be solid cloud all day.
Sunday
Temperatures will be slightly cooler - a minumum of 12 degrees C and a maximum of 20, with the odd outbreak of sunshien at about 10am and 7pm.
