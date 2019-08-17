Video shows slapstick moment Ed Sheeran concert-goers slide down muddy bank as Roundhay Park turns into a mud bath

Roundhay Park or Glastonbury Festival?

For the 80,000 people attending the Ed Sheeran concert on Friday night, it was hard to distinguish between the two as the park was transformed into a mud bath.

Concert goers struggle in the mud at Roundhay Park ahead of Ed Sheeran coming on stage on Friday evening. Picture: Stewart Clifton

People were left muddied to the knees due to the park's huge footfall combined with around 20mm of rainfall throughout the day.

One video posted by Stewart Clifton on Twitter showed concert-goers struggling up a small banking which had been totally muddied.

The clip shows a man in his rain coat continuously trying to get up the small bank to reach another woman holding our her hand before sliding back down again.

The man's heroic efforts were likened to a "modern-day Sisyphus", referring to the Greek legend of the man forced to carry a large rock to the top of a mountain only for it to roll back down.

Fans got muddy at Friday night's Ed Sheeran concert

The Friends of Roundhay Park group said on Sunday it had been "very muddy" but added that the terrain "should recover".

A spokesman said: "After yesterday's downpours the ground is muddy. Very, very muddy."

The group added that despite the mud, all litter was cleared by Saturday morning ahead of the second of the two concerts, which includes singer Lewis Capaldi and rock band The Darkness.

Saturday's forecast is drier than Friday, with temperatures of around 18°C and around a 10% chance of showers.