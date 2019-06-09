Kaiser Chiefs are a hit with fans as they play home-coming gig in Leeds at Elland Road

There was a riot of the right kind at Elland Road last night as Leeds band the Kaiser Chiefs took to the pitch for a home-coming gig.

It was the first in a programme of many events planned to celebrate the club's centenary and the band rocked it in front of a crowd packed with music and football fans alike.

They performed the band's best loved hits, some new material and also picked out The Vaccinnes and The Sherlocks to be part of the support line-up.

After the show, band member Vijay Mistry tweeted: "What can honestly be said? Truly one of the greatest experiences of my life. Proud of us. Proud of you. Proud of everyone involved. I can finally use the word awesome in it’s correct context."

The gig proved to be a hit with fans who took to social media to say how much the enjoyed the show.

Posting on the official Kaiser Chiefs facebook page, Claire Iles said: "Loved it. Great gig. Thank you, you never disappoint us. Looking forward to getting the new album", while Sara Potter said: "Absolutely incredible totally unbeatable cant wait to see how our kaiser lads top this one."

And there was much love for one of the city's most famous musical exports playing at the Leeds United ground, especially as the band are huge fans.

Graeme D Dunn said: "You rocked! I knew seeing you at Elland Road would be different to the rest of your gigs we have seen. Proud of our city, love you guys." Sandra Hill said: "Kaiser Chiefs at Elland Road was on my Bucket List. A great night!!! Thank you."

On twitter Alex Hunt wrote: "What a way to celebrate completing my last placement of teacher training!! Kaiser Chiefs at Elland Road - amazing night!".

The crowd also went wild for ex footballer turned TV pundit Chris Kamara, who had a spell at Leeds United in 1990, as he introduced the band to the stage before the gig.